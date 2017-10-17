Jaguars cut kicker Jason Myers, sign Josh Lambo to replace him

Sep 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Jason Myers (2) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars are moving on from kicker Jason Myers.

The third-year player was waived Tuesday.

He missed two 54-yard field goals in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He also missed a 41-yard attempt that was negated by an illegal formation penalty.

Myers was 11-of-15 on field goal attempts and 15-of-17 on extra point attempts during the team's first six games. In 38 career games, Myers missed 27 total attempts (15 field goals, 12 extra points).

The Jaguars signed Myers in 2015. He replaced the franchise's all-time scoring leader Josh Scobee, who was traded during that preseason to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Myers was successful on 81 percent of his field goal attempts in Jacksonville. He earned a reputation for being a big leg kicker early in his tenure. He converted a 58-yard attempt in his second career game in a win over the Miami Dolphins at EverBank Field.

Myers was 0-of-3 on attempts of 50 or more yards this season.

The team will replace Myers with third-year kicker Josh Lambo, who signed with the Jaguars on Tuesday.

Lambo was among a group of specialists that worked out for the Jaguars prior to Week 3.

The Jaguars' new kicker signed with the then-San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He spent two seasons with the Chargers, connecting on 52-of-64 field goal attempts and 70-of-78 extra point attempts.

He was cut by the Chargers before the start of the regular season.

The 26-year-old played college football at Texas A&M. He is also a former professional soccer goalkeeper.

