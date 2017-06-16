Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey undergoes successful surgery for core muscle injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury on Thursday.
The team announced Ramsey's procedure was successful. The second-year player suffered the injury during the offseason program, which concluded the same day as his surgery.
Ramsey issued a statement on Twitter on Friday:
UPDATE from 2.0! #TrustTheProcess #blessed pic.twitter.com/slECb1nWob— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 16, 2017
The cornerback is expected to team with free agent addition A.J. Bouye to form one of the best defensive back tandems in the league.
Ramsey was the fifth overall pick in last year's NFL Draft. Ramsey produced 65 tackles, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions in 16 starts last season.
The Jaguars issued a statement on the injury shortly after Ramsey confirmed the news:
Statement from the @Jaguars on CB @jalenramsey's recent surgery: pic.twitter.com/wueQA4jecm— Tad Dickman (@Tdickman89) June 16, 2017
