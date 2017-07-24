Jaguars' Bouye talks about adapting to new teammates, cornerback injuries

Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye speaks to First Coast News. (Photo: WTLV) (Photo: Kaye, Michael)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye is entering his first training camp in Jacksonville.

The former Houston Texans cornerback signed a five-year, $67.5 million deal in March. The expectations are high for him and his fellow free agent additions.

Adjusting to a new team can be difficult, especially when faced with a first-year regime.

Bouye took part in the NFL Play 60 event at Englewood High School Monday and he said the new group is doing all it can to build relationships.

"It's fun, we've been developing chemistry with the other teammates, just feeling everybody out," Bouye said. "Talking about football a lot in the stadium, watching a lot of film, spending time outside of the stadium, bowling and everything, so it's been pretty fun."

Bouye started off his Jaguars tenure on the sidelines, battling a leg injury during the offseason program. He eventually returned to the field after missing a few workouts.

The veteran said the timing of the adversity was actually beneficial.

"It was a little bit frustrating, but I'd rather it happen now than in the season, so I learn from my mistakes as far as what I need to work on or just what I'm taking care of," Bouye said.

His fellow starting cornerbacks, Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Colvin, are still dealing with the injury bug. Ramsey underwent successful core surgery in June, while Colvin missed all of the offseason program with a lower leg injury.

Both players were placed on the physically unable to perform list Saturday.

Bouye remains optimistic about the secondary, despite the prominent injuries. He believes the backups will benefit from the added playing time against the team's offensive starters.

"You've just got to take the good out of everything," Bouye said. "At the end of the day, anything can happen in a game, the next man is up and that's just in the NFL, period. Just for the extra guys that are behind us to be getting the reps, those are going to be good reps that they're taking."

Second-year cornerback Josh Johnson and rookie Jalen Myrick have been among those taking reps with the first unit. Bouye was impressed by their work in relief of Ramsey and Colvin.

"They've been doing good," Bouye said. "[Johnson] has definitely been looking good. I've been watching him on film. Jalen came in as a rookie and has done what the coaches asked. You can tell that he's really developing fast so I'm very excited to see him in camp."

Bouye will see Myrick in camp very soon. The veteran will report to EverBank Field with the majority of his teammates on Wednesday. The Jaguars' first training camp practice is set for Thursday morning.

