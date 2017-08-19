Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin more worried about staying healthy, winning games than his contract

Nov 15, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin (22) reacts after beating the Baltimore Ravens 22-20 at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Evan Habeeb, Evan Habeeb)

After a long hiatus, Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin finally joined his teammates for practice Saturday.

The fourth-year player had been sidelined throughout the entire offseason program and for the first three weeks of training camp, including the first two preseason games.

The 25-year-old defensive back had been dealing with an ankle injury for quite some time. He was placed on injured reserve in December of last year.

"Something unexpected came up, so I had to get it handled," Colvin said. "Everything is perfect now.”

Prior to practice, Colvin was taken off the physically unable to perform list. He said that he was being eased into practice participation.

Colvin added that he appreciated working out on the field with his teammates after a long absence.

"I have been running around, but to get back with my teammates, it felt a little different," Colvin said. "I feel good.”

Colvin missed the first four games of last season after he violated the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He has missed 12 more games due to injuries over the last three seasons.

He has only appeared in all 16 games once in his three-year career. Entering the final year of his contract, Colvin said he is less concerned about potential big money deals and more invested in helping the team win.

"To be truthful, I am not really focused on the money or contract side," Colvin said. "I am focused on winning, getting back 100 percent healthy and playing 16 games.”

Colvin has been among the best blitzing cornerbacks in the league. He has produced five sacks over the last two seasons and was among the team leaders with four in 2015.

Still, interceptions have alluded the former Oklahoma Sooner. He is hoping to get his hands on some turnovers this season.

“I need the ball," Colvin said. "I am not going to lie to you. At this point, I can’t focus on it. It can be frustrating at times, but it’s in God’s hands. It will take care of itself.”

Playing with talented starters like Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye may offer up more opportunities for Colvin. If quarterbacks are afraid to test Ramsey and Bouye, they'll need to look elsewhere for throws.

Colvin has made a name for himself defending the slot. With two stars on the outside, he will be tested often.

“I am sure," Colvin said, regarding the added targets. "Those guys are highly touted and highly talked about it. I am sure they are trying to stay away from them as much as they can, but they are going to have to stay away from me, too. I don’t know what they are going to do with the ball.”

