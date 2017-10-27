The Jaguars' front office decided to work during their bye week. The team made a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Bills to acquire former All-Pro defensive tackle Marcel Dareus Friday.
The Bills received a 2018 sixth-round pick in return.
Dareus will need to pass a physical to complete the trade. The Jaguars will also need to cut a player from the 53-man roster.
The 6-foot-3, 331-pound defensive lineman wasn't a great fit for first-year Bills head coach Sean McDermott's natural one-gap, 4-3 defense.
He will now most likely slide into the Jaguars' front four as a nose tackle. Defensive coordinator Todd Wash will likely use Dareus as a rotational piece at defense tackle on passing downs.
Wash's defense features more hybrid looks than the Bills' attack, allowing Dareus to play in a spot that fits his strengths.
The Jaguars start Malik Jackson at three-technique and Abry Jones at nose tackle. Dareus is likely to compete with both for playing time.
This move by the Jaguars indicates a desire to win now and beyond. Dareus has four years left on the six-year, $95.1 million deal he signed in 2015.
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone and assistant defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich worked with Dareus in Buffalo.
Dareus was the third overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He has played for the Bills throughout his entire seven-year career.
Through five games (three starts) this season, Dareus has produced eight tackles and a sack.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Dareus has produced 300 tackles and 35 sacks during his career.
