Marrone retains Wash as Jaguars defensive coordinator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone plans to keep his incumbent defensive coordinator.

Todd Wash will remain in his role as the Jaguars defensive coordinator, the team announced on Friday.

Wash was promoted from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator last off-season. In his first year at the helm, Wash's unit finished fifth in the league in passing defense and sixth in the NFL in total defense.

“Todd Wash is an experienced and creative defensive coach and he has done an excellent job with the defense here in Jacksonville,” Jaguars EVP/Football Operations Tom Coughlin said in a press release. “The strength of this team last season was the defensive line and the linebackers, and as a unit the defense kept this team in games and gave them a chance to win several times. Todd will bring his own ideas and changes to our defensive unit and will make this a strength of our team going forward.”

On Tuesday, the Jaguars fired several assistant coaches, including wide receivers coach Jerry Sullivan, linebackers coach Robert Saleh and defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker.

