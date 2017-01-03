Jaguars coaching search features candidates with a variety of backgrounds, benefits and drawbacks

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 20: Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan looks on during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Goodlett, 2015 Getty Images)

The Jaguars are in the middle of an action-packed week of interviews for their head coach opening.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport has reported that Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin met with the team on Tuesday. Rapoport also noted that Tampa Bay Buccaneers coordinator Mike Smith will talk with Jaguars officials on Wednesday.

First Coast News has confirmed that Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan will meet with the Jaguars brass on Friday. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is also expected to meet with Jacksonville later in the week.

Those four names - especially the final three - have been hot ones on the head coaching carousel.

McDaniels and Smith are both proven coordinators with head coaching experience. Shanahan has an NFL-famous last name and a lot of recent success. Goodwin seems to be one of the many talented coordinators going through the NFL head coaching interview process.

While all four have received interest from the Jaguars, they are all very unique from one another.

Goodwin doesn't really fit the criteria laid out by Jaguars decision-makers prior to the search. Jacksonville is aiming for (read: prefer) an experienced former head coach or a very experienced coordinator. Goodwin has been an offensive coordinator for four seasons and he has never been a head coach. Still, he has developed a dynamic running game and helped revitalize quarterback Carson Palmer's once-soured career.

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians has said that Goodwin deserves a shot as a head coach and that may be true, but former head coach Gus Bradley had a similar resume (four years as NFL coordinator with no head coaching experience) when he was hired by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville appears to be moving away from the up-and-coming coordinator business, which brings us to our next candidate: Smith.

He is not the flashiest guy. His charisma isn't on point with Bradley's and he isn't into dramatic speeches. He also doesn't have the most interesting resume. Sure, he went 66-46 and produced four playoffs appearances, but he had seven seasons with a franchise quarterback and some stellar weapons and never won a Super Bowl title.

Still, Smith has the most head coaching experience of the four candidates. He has been through the rigors of rebuilding a franchise and has worked with a young general manager. He understands what it's like to have a young franchise quarterback. He has had to hire coordinators and assemble a staff.

Smith isn't the home run, public relations savior candidate, but McDaniels may be.

McDaniels runs an offense that features quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. He has been part of multiple Super Bowl victories and developed both a dynamic running game that fits several different running styles and a passing game that allows backup quarterbacks to make the most of their chances. That is pretty impressive.

There's also his stint as the Denver Broncos head coach. That nearly two-year tenure left a lot to be desired. McDaniels' reputation was tarred and feathered for a few years after completely revamping the Broncos (not in a positive way) and staking his claim to a team that went 11-17 under his watch.

However, McDaniels has seemingly learned from his mistakes and been humbled by the process. He is one of the many Bill Belichick disciples that have received or will get a second chance in the NFL. Hopefully, McDaniels' next shot will play out better than his first.

Shanahan has produced two outstanding offensive seasons in Atlanta. Quarterback Matt Ryan is an MVP candidate, far exceeding his production under Smith. The Falcons running game is a touchdown-scoring machine and features a two-headed backfield sure to make Jaguars fans jealous. He fits the long-time coordinator stipulation for the Jaguars and has worked under several head coaches, including his Super Bowl-winning father, Mike Shanahan.

The younger Shanahan is just that: young. At 37, he is the youngest of the candidates and is two years removed from back-to-back miserable seasons with the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. Youth can be a blessing and a curse for a head coach. It can make you relatable to players but can also make it harder to garner respect and control. Shanahan would likely need to hire an experienced defensive coordinator (Wade Phillips or John Pagano would probably suffice) to make him more attractive. It's doable, but not for certain.

The four candidates all have their merits, but are also all very different. Some are seemingly lacking the "big hire" makeup while others are missing experience. It shows that the Jaguars are "leaving no stone unturned" in their search for the right hire, instead of the "right now" hire.

This search may not be long, but it will definitely be thorough, as Caldwell and owner Shad Khan meet with several candidates with wide-ranging backgrounds.

