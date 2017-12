JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 17: Calais Campbell #93 and Malik Jackson #97 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate a play during the second half of their game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Field on December 17, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images) (Photo: Logan Bowles, 2017 Getty Images)

The Jaguars earned their first AFC South division title Sunday.

Jacksonville was able to clinch the division championship because the Tennessee Titans (8-7) lost to the Los Angeles Rams (11-4).

The results of the Titans-Rams game allowed the Jaguars (10-5) to clinch the AFC South crown prior to the conclusion of their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (5-10).

The Jaguars lost to the 49ers, 44-33, later in the afternoon.

The Jaguars last won a division title in 1999. At the time, the Jaguars were part of the now-defunct AFC Central.

Jacksonville joined the AFC South in 2002. The Jaguars are the last team in the AFC South to win the division title.

The Titans have won the AFC South twice (2002, 2008), the Houston Texans have claimed the division crown four times (2011-12, 2015-16) and the Indianapolis Colts are nine-time winners (2003-07, 2009-10 and 2013-14).

Winning the division grants the Jaguars at least one home game during the playoffs. The Jaguars are currently in contention for the AFC's No. 2 seed in the postseason.

If the Jaguars are able to supplant the New England Patriots or Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville will receive a first-round bye.

If the Patriots and the Steelers hold on to their top two spots, the Jaguars will host a playoff game during wild-card weekend (Jan. 6-7).

The Jaguars haven't hosted a playoff game since Jan. 23, 2000. Jacksonville lost to Tennessee, 33-14, in its last home postseason matchup.

The Jaguars own a 2-1 home playoff record.

