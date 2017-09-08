Jaguars claim safety Pryor off waivers, place Westbrook on injured reserve and release Watford

Aug 26, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive back Calvin Pryor (25) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The Jaguars made a handful of roster moves prior to the team's trip to Houston for the Week 1 matchup against the Texans.

The Jaguars placed wide receiver Dede Westbrook on injured reserve with a core muscle injury. He is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 9.

The team then claimed former first-round pick Calvin Pryor off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. The safety was waived on Thursday following a reported fight with a teammate.

The Jaguars also released veteran guard Earl Watford and replaced him with offensive lineman Josh Walker.

Westbrook led the NFL in receiving with 13 catches for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the preseason. The fourth-round pick dealt with the core muscle injury throughout the preseason but was able to play for three quarters in the team's exhibition finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

Pryor was the 18th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the New York Jets before being traded to the Browns this offseason. He has produced 191 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles during his career.

The 5-foot-11, 208-pound defensive back could come in handy Sunday with starting free safety Tashaun Gipson listed as questionable.

Watford signed with the Jaguars during the first week of free agency in March. He only participated in the preseason finale against the Falcons, as he dealt with an undisclosed injury throughout training camp.

Walker will serve as his replacement as the ninth offensive lineman. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman has been in the league since 2014. He has played in a combined 15 games for the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers.

Along with the four active roster moves, the Jaguars signed defensive tackle Darius Kilgo to the practice squad. Defensive back Tracy Howard was waived in a corresponding move.

The Jaguars' active roster is at the 53-man limit. The practice roster is at the 10-man limit.

The Jaguars will face the Texans at NRG Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday.

