Jaguars claim five players off waivers, cut Allen, Pullard and three others to make room

Aug 24, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Lafayette Pitts (40) prepares for action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars' initial 53-man roster stayed intact for less than 24 hours.

The team claimed five players off the waiver wire following Saturday's final cuts.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

Jacksonville added defensive tackle Eli Ankou, tight end James O'Shaughnessy, linebacker Donald Payne, defensive back Lafayette Pitts and offensive tackle William Poehls after they were waived by their respective teams.

The claims helped the Jaguars fill depth roles in need of serious reinforcements.

Ankou was on the Houston Texans' offseason roster. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle appeared in three preseason games, producing five tackles. The 23-year-old rookie is originally from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He was a third-round pick in this year's Canadian Football League draft.

O'Shaughnessy spent the offseason with the New England Patriots. He was a fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015. He spent two seasons with the Chiefs before being traded to New England in April. He has appeared in 23 regular season game (six starts). The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end has produced eight receptions for 86 receiving yards.

Payne was an undrafted free agent signing of the Baltimore Ravens. A Stetson University alum, Payne produced 15 tackles and a forced fumble in three preseason games. The 5-foot-11, 226-pound linebacker will likely perform on special teams for the Jaguars.

Pitts was an undrafted free agent signing of the Miami Dolphins in 2016. He appeared in eight games as rookie, but was waived by Miami on Saturday. Pitts actually played his college football at Pittsburgh. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound cornerback should see a lot of time on special teams.

Over the last three seasons, Poehls has bounced around the league. He has played for the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears. He was waived by the Bears on Saturday after spending last season on the team's practice squad. The 6-foot-8, 334-pound offensive tackle has yet to appear in a game.

In order to make room for the new additions, the Jaguars waived or released five of their own. Defensive tackle Stefan Charles, tight end Neal Sterling, quarterback Brandon Allen, linebacker Hayes Pullard and offensive tackle Jeremiah Poutasi made the initial 53-man roster, but now find themselves in the same predicament as the players cut during the earlier part of the weekend.

Charles was signed in the first week of free agency in March. He served as the backup nose tackle to Abry Jones throughout the offseason. He will probably be replaced by Ankou.

Sterling was a seventh-round pick in 2015. He was originally a wide receiver, but was converted to a tight end in his second year. He was mostly used in the passing game. Sterling caught 12 passes for 110 receiving yards last season.

Allen was a sixth-round pick last season. He offered some bright spots in training camp and the preseason this year, but was considered the third-string quarterback throughout the offseason. He will likely resurface on the practice squad if he passes through waivers.

Pullard spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars. He has mostly served on special teams and was projected to be the Jaguars' backup middle linebacker. He produced 33 tackles in 24 games for the Jaguars.

Poutasi was signed to the practice squad last season after being released by the Titans. He was eventually elevated to the active roster and started one game at left guard. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in his Jaguars debut. He was projected to be the backup right tackle this season.

The Jaguars will now move forward with the current group on their roster. The team is set to face the Texans in Houston Sunday.

More News and Notes

- None of the Jaguars' players placed on waivers this weekend were claimed by other teams.

- Fullback Marquez Williams, cornerback Doran Grant, safety Jarrod Harper and wide receiver Shane Wynn passed through waivers unclaimed and are now on the team's injured reserve list.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV