Jaguars claim center Demetrius Rhaney, waive rookie lineman Parker Collins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have made two moves on the offensive line.

The team claimed third-year center Demetrius Rhaney off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound lineman was waived by the Rams on Tuesday. Los Angeles (then St. Louis) drafted Rhaney with a seventh-round pick in 2014.

Rhaney has played mostly on special teams during his career. He has appeared in 32 games (one start).

The Tennessee State alum can also play guard.

He will compete with Earl Watford, Chris Reed and Luke Bowanko for a depth role in training camp.

The team waived rookie center Parker Collins to make room for Rhaney.

