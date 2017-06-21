WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Jaguars claim center Demetrius Rhaney, waive rookie lineman Parker Collins

Mike Kaye, WTLV 4:53 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have made two moves on the offensive line.

The team claimed third-year center Demetrius Rhaney off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound lineman was waived by the Rams on Tuesday. Los Angeles (then St. Louis) drafted Rhaney with a seventh-round pick in 2014.

Rhaney has played mostly on special teams during his career. He has appeared in 32 games (one start).

The Tennessee State alum can also play guard.

He will compete with Earl Watford, Chris Reed and Luke Bowanko for a depth role in training camp.

The team waived rookie center Parker Collins to make room for Rhaney.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV

WTLV

Jaguars to host 10 open training camp practices, including joint sessions with Buccaneers

WTLV

Jaguars Depth Watch: Benn could be 'difference-maker', Shatley given plenty of opportunity

WTLV

Nathaniel Hackett believes the use of a fullback will make the Jaguars' offense more dynamic

WTLV

Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash: Dante Fowler has matured a lot

WTLV

Jaguars Mailbag: Who has breakout potential? How many cornerbacks will make the roster?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories