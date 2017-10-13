Jaguars center Brandon Linder ruled out for Week 6, Marrone gives update on condition

Jul 27, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder (65) blocks Jaguars cornerback Josh Johnson (29) during drills at the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars center Brandon Linder will miss his second-straight game with an undisclosed illness.

The veteran offensive lineman was ruled out for the matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Friday. Linder failed to practice throughout the week after sitting out of the team's 30-9 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Linder is making progress but still hasn't been cleared to perform.

"He has an illness but he is getting better," Marrone said. "But again, until it gets to the point where he can get cleared - but we know it's getting better. That's at least what I know right now. It's just a matter of time, you just never know when it's going to be."

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

While the illness has stopped him from practicing, Linder has remained active at EverBank Field. He has been in the locker room and worked out on his own.

"You guys have seen him, he's been out here," Marrone said. "He worked out today, did some conditioning, so it's getting better. He just started doing that."

The team doesn't have any concerns about Linder's illness spreading to his teammates. The lineman has been able to be around his teammates regularly without precaution.

"No, we think we've ruled [the illness being contagious] out," Marrone said. "He's been around the team."

Linder will once again be replaced at center by backup Tyler Shatley, who had an impressive game against the Steelers. Sunday's game against the Rams will mark Shatley's sixth career start.

The veteran lineman has earned the trust of the coaching staff through his previous performances and his practice work ethic.

"[Shatley] has played before," Marrone said. "He's played well at times. He works extremely hard. He works just as hard as Brandon [Linder] and it's a credit to him because what's difficult is - we try to tell this to all the players - you've got to prepare yourself during the week like you're the guy that's starting. Because if something happens, you're an ankle or a figure [injury] away from getting in the game."

Linder isn't the only player who appeared on the Jaguars' injury report to close out the week. Fellow offensive lineman Patrick Omameh (hip) and wide receiver Arrelious Benn (groin) were listed as questionable and will be game-time decisions.

If Omameh is forced to miss the game, Chris Reed would probably move to the starting left guard spot. Reed temporarily relieved Omameh against Pittsburgh and filled in as a starter last season.

Benn notified the team of his injury before Thursday's practice. If he is inactive Sunday, the Jaguars could see the debut of fellow wide receiver Jaelen Strong.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV