Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey, Bengals WR A.J. Green ejected following brawl

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars discuss a play in the first half of their game at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images) (Photo: Logan Bowles, 2017 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tempers flared at the end of the first half during the Week 9 battle between the Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field Sunday.

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green were ejected following a fight that eventually grew into an all-out brawl with 18 seconds left in the second quarter.

Ramsey pushed Green to the ground following a carry by running back Joe Mixon. Green responded by tackling Ramsey to the ground and punching the cornerback in the helmet multiple times. Linebacker Myles Jack quickly jumped into the fray.

Multiple Bengals and Jaguars players got involved in the scrum. It was eventually separated and Ramsey and Green were ejected before halftime.

Green and Ramsey had exchanged trash talk throughout the first half.

As a rookie, Ramsey was ejected from a game against the Oakland Raiders in October of last year.

The Jaguars 13-7 at halftime.

