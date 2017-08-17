Jaguars backup QB Chad Henne receives snaps with starters during preseason game against Bucs

May 26, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) and quarterback Chad Henne (7) look on during organized team activities at Everbank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With 2:42 remaining in the second quarter of the Jaguars' preseason home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, starting quarterback Blake Bortles was replaced by his backup Chad Henne.

Bortles, who completed 8-of-13 passes for 65 yards, exited Thursday's game while the rest of his fellow starters were still putting in work.

The Jaguars were down 12-0 to the Buccaneers at the time Henne entered the game.

Henne was substituted for Bortles during practice last Sunday. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone initially said Bortles had been on a pitch count during the practice, but later clarified that the staff wanted to rest his arm.

Bortles said his arm was fine on Thursday, despite the increased throwing reps he has received during training camp.

Henne has played just one regular season snap over the last two seasons. Bortles hasn't missed a game since becoming the Jaguars starter in Week 4 of the 2014 season.

Bortles has thrown for 11,241 passing yards, 69 passing touchdowns and 51 interceptions during his career.

Following what has been an uneven training camp performance, the Jaguars may have wanted to explore their options outside of Bortles.

Henne has started 53 career games in the NFL, mostly with the Miami Dolphins, and was the Jaguars starting quarterback before the team selected Bortles with the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Second-year quarterback Brandon Allen is the only other player at the position on the Jaguars' roster.

