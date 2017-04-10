Jaguars announce preseason schedule: Jacksonville opens on the road against Super Bowl champions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will kickoff their preseason schedule against the defending Super Bowl champions on the road.
The team announced its four-game exhibition slate on Monday.
The preseason schedule features a bookend of road games. Following the preseason opener against the Patriots in New England (Aug. 10-13), the Jaguars will host back-to-back home games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Field.
The Week 2 clash with the Buccaneers will be in the national spotlight on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.
The date for the important Week 3 battle between the Jaguars and the Panthers will be determined later in the offseason.
The Jaguars will close out the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Aug. 31. This will be the second-straight preseason finale in Atlanta for the two teams.
Below is the entire schedule for the Jaguars' preseason:
Week 1) August 10-13: @ New England Patriots*
Week 2) Thursday, August 17: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Week 3) August 24-27: vs. Carolina Panthers*
Week 4) Thursday, August 31: @ Atlanta Falcons*
*Dates and kickoff times will be announced once they are determined.
