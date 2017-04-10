Jaguars announce preseason schedule: Jacksonville opens on the road against Super Bowl champions

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2015 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will kickoff their preseason schedule against the defending Super Bowl champions on the road.

The team announced its four-game exhibition slate on Monday.

The preseason schedule features a bookend of road games. Following the preseason opener against the Patriots in New England (Aug. 10-13), the Jaguars will host back-to-back home games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Field.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 20: Chris Ivory #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a preseason game on August 20, 2016 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) (Photo: Joel Auerbach, 2016 Getty Images)

The Week 2 clash with the Buccaneers will be in the national spotlight on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The date for the important Week 3 battle between the Jaguars and the Panthers will be determined later in the offseason.

The Jaguars will close out the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Aug. 31. This will be the second-straight preseason finale in Atlanta for the two teams.

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

Below is the entire schedule for the Jaguars' preseason:

Week 1) August 10-13: @ New England Patriots*

Week 2) Thursday, August 17: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 3) August 24-27: vs. Carolina Panthers*

Week 4) Thursday, August 31: @ Atlanta Falcons*

*Dates and kickoff times will be announced once they are determined.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV