Jaguars preseason schedule finalized: All Thursdays, all the time for Jacksonville

Mike Kaye, WTLV 4:08 PM. EDT April 19, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will only play on Thursdays during the preseason.

The team finalized its four-game exhibition slate on Wednesday.

The preseason schedule features a bookend of road games. Following the preseason opener against the Patriots in New England (Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.), the Jaguars will host back-to-back home games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Field. 

The Week 2 clash with the Buccaneers will be in the national spotlight on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The important Week 3 battle between the Jaguars and the Panthers will be Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The Jaguars will close out the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Aug. 31 at 7p.m.. This will be the second-straight preseason finale in Atlanta for the two teams.

Below is the entire schedule for the Jaguars' preseason:

Week 1) August 10: @ New England Patriots at 7:30 p.m. ET

Week 2) Thursday, August 17: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 3) August 24: vs. Carolina Panthers at 7:30 p.m.

Week 4) Thursday, August 31: @ Atlanta Falcons at 7 p.m.

