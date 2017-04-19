Jaguars preseason schedule finalized: All Thursdays, all the time for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will only play on Thursdays during the preseason.
The team finalized its four-game exhibition slate on Wednesday.
The preseason schedule features a bookend of road games. Following the preseason opener against the Patriots in New England (Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.), the Jaguars will host back-to-back home games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Field.
The Week 2 clash with the Buccaneers will be in the national spotlight on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.
The important Week 3 battle between the Jaguars and the Panthers will be Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
The Jaguars will close out the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Aug. 31 at 7p.m.. This will be the second-straight preseason finale in Atlanta for the two teams.
Below is the entire schedule for the Jaguars' preseason:
Week 1) August 10: @ New England Patriots at 7:30 p.m. ET
Week 2) Thursday, August 17: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Week 3) August 24: vs. Carolina Panthers at 7:30 p.m.
Week 4) Thursday, August 31: @ Atlanta Falcons at 7 p.m.
