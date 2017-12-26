Jaguars announce home playoff game ticket information

(Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images) (Photo: Logan Bowles, 2017 Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are AFC South Division champions and will host an AFC Wild Card game on either January 6 or 7 at EverBank Field.

Presale tickets for the Jaguars first home playoff game since the 1999 season launch today for season ticket members. The general public gain access to tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. Fans will receive an email from the Jaguars when their on-sale window is open. To purchase tickets, fans should visit www.jaguars.com/playoffs. The game will be presented by Firehouse Subs.

Season Ticket Member Presale

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m., 2017 Jags365 members will have advanced access to playoff game tickets. More than 40,000 of these loyal fans have already opted in to secure their seats via the NFL’s “Pay as We Play” program. These individuals will have the option to purchase additional tickets during this presale window. Current season ticket members who did not opt in will also have access to seats, although not their regular season seats, which were released following the opt-in deadline.

Playoff Priority Purchaser Access

In addition to Jags365 members, select groups of 2017 ticket purchasers will gain early access to playoff tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. This includes group tickets and mini-pack purchasers as well as anyone who has already placed a deposit on 2018 season tickets.

General Public

All fans interested in attending the AFC Wild Card game at EverBank Field can access tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m.

