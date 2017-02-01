Jaguars announce 2017 coaching staff under new head coach Doug Marrone

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 01: Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone on the sidelines during the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts on January 1, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.com)

The Jaguars announced the completion of the team's new coaching staff on Wednesday.

New head coach Doug Marrone will oversee 18 assistants this season.

The group features the returns of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, defensive coordinator Todd Wash and tight ends coach Ron Middleton in their previous positions under former head coach Gus Bradley.

Former special teams coordinator Mike Mallory has been demoted to assistant special teams coordinator under Joe DeCamillis. Other notable additions are offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich, running back coach Tyrone Wheatley and defensive backs coach Perry Fewell.

2017 JAGUARS COACHING STAFF

Head Coach – Doug Marrone (LEARN MORE)



OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Offensive Coordinator – Nathaniel Hackett

Offensive Line Coach – Pat Flaherty (LEARN MORE)

Quarterbacks Coach – Scott Milanovich (LEARN MORE)

Running Backs Coach – Tyrone Wheatley (LEARN MORE)

Tight Ends Coach – Ron Middleton

Wide Receivers Coach – Keenan McCardell

Assistant Offensive Line Coach – Tony Sparano Jr.

Offense-Research – Eric Price

Offensive Assistant – John Donovan



DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Defensive Coordinator – Todd Wash

Defensive Line Coach – Marion Hobby (LEARN MORE)

Linebackers Coach – Mark Collins

Defensive Backs Coach – Perry Fewell

Assistant Defensive Line Coach – Jason Rebrovich

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach – Joe Danna

Defensive Assistant – Mike Rutenberg



SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:

Special Teams Coordinator – Joe DeCamillis (LEARN MORE)

Assistant Special Teams Coordinator -- Mike Mallory



COACHING SUPPORT STAFF:

Assistant to the Head Coach – Tyler Wolf

Assistant to the Head Coach and Administrator of Coaching – ElizaBeth Mayers

