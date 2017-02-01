Jaguars announce 2017 coaching staff under new head coach Doug Marrone

The Jaguars announced the completion of the team's new coaching staff on Wednesday.
New head coach Doug Marrone will oversee 18 assistants this season.
The group features the returns of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, defensive coordinator Todd Wash and tight ends coach Ron Middleton in their previous positions under former head coach Gus Bradley.
Former special teams coordinator Mike Mallory has been demoted to assistant special teams coordinator under Joe DeCamillis. Other notable additions are offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich, running back coach Tyrone Wheatley and defensive backs coach Perry Fewell.
2017 JAGUARS COACHING STAFF
Head Coach – Doug Marrone (LEARN MORE)
OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Offensive Coordinator – Nathaniel Hackett
Offensive Line Coach – Pat Flaherty (LEARN MORE)
Quarterbacks Coach – Scott Milanovich (LEARN MORE)
Running Backs Coach – Tyrone Wheatley (LEARN MORE)
Tight Ends Coach – Ron Middleton
Wide Receivers Coach – Keenan McCardell
Assistant Offensive Line Coach – Tony Sparano Jr.
Offense-Research – Eric Price
Offensive Assistant – John Donovan
DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Defensive Coordinator – Todd Wash
Defensive Line Coach – Marion Hobby (LEARN MORE)
Linebackers Coach – Mark Collins
Defensive Backs Coach – Perry Fewell
Assistant Defensive Line Coach – Jason Rebrovich
Assistant Defensive Backs Coach – Joe Danna
Defensive Assistant – Mike Rutenberg
SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:
Special Teams Coordinator – Joe DeCamillis (LEARN MORE)
Assistant Special Teams Coordinator -- Mike Mallory
COACHING SUPPORT STAFF:
Assistant to the Head Coach – Tyler Wolf
Assistant to the Head Coach and Administrator of Coaching – ElizaBeth Mayers
