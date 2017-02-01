WTLV
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Jaguars announce 2017 coaching staff under new head coach Doug Marrone

Mike Kaye, WTLV 11:37 AM. EST February 01, 2017

The Jaguars announced the completion of the team's new coaching staff on Wednesday.

New head coach Doug Marrone will oversee 18 assistants this season.

The group features the returns of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, defensive coordinator Todd Wash and tight ends coach Ron Middleton in their previous positions under former head coach Gus Bradley. 

Former special teams coordinator Mike Mallory has been demoted to assistant special teams coordinator under Joe DeCamillis. Other notable additions are offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich, running back coach Tyrone Wheatley and defensive backs coach Perry Fewell. 

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR THE LATEST JAGUARS NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS.

2017 JAGUARS COACHING STAFF

Head Coach – Doug Marrone (LEARN MORE)

OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Offensive Coordinator – Nathaniel Hackett
Offensive Line Coach – Pat Flaherty (LEARN MORE)
Quarterbacks Coach – Scott Milanovich (LEARN MORE)
Running Backs Coach – Tyrone Wheatley (LEARN MORE)
Tight Ends Coach – Ron Middleton
Wide Receivers Coach – Keenan McCardell
Assistant Offensive Line Coach – Tony Sparano Jr.
Offense-Research – Eric Price
Offensive Assistant – John Donovan

DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Defensive Coordinator – Todd Wash
Defensive Line Coach – Marion Hobby (LEARN MORE)
Linebackers Coach – Mark Collins
Defensive Backs Coach – Perry Fewell
Assistant Defensive Line Coach – Jason Rebrovich
Assistant Defensive Backs Coach – Joe Danna
Defensive Assistant – Mike Rutenberg

SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:
Special Teams Coordinator – Joe DeCamillis (LEARN MORE)
Assistant Special Teams Coordinator -- Mike Mallory

COACHING SUPPORT STAFF:
Assistant to the Head Coach – Tyler Wolf
Assistant to the Head Coach and Administrator of Coaching – ElizaBeth Mayers

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

(© 2017 WTLV)

WTLV

Coughlin says former Jaguars OT Boselli is the best player he's ever coached: 'No doubt in my mind'

WTLV

What Jaguars players can expect from new quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich

WTLV

Jaguars add former Argonauts HC Scott Milanovich as QB coach

WTLV

Jaguars add Collins as LB coach; source says Rebrovich will be added as assistant DL coach

WTLV

Jags great Keenan McCardell named receivers coach

WTLV

Jaguars add former Clemson co-defensive coordinator Marion Hobby to coaching staff

WTLV

Jaguars hire Tyrone Wheatley as running backs coach

WTLV

Jaguars hire Fewell as defensive backs coach, Flaherty as offensive line coach

WTLV

Chris Snee on what Jaguars OL can expect from Pat Flaherty: Adjustments to players' strengths

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories