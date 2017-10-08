Jaguars alone at the top of the AFC South through five games

Sep 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

The Jaguars lead the AFC South following the results of Week 5.

Jacksonville was able to defensively dominate the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field Sunday. The 30-9 win cemented the Jaguars' defense as one of the top groups in the league. It also showcased the ground-and-pound attack the team has tried to establish this season.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has led the team to a 3-2 start. Marrone has matched last year's win total in just five games.

Jacksonville will host the Los Angeles Rams at EverBank Field in Week 6.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Unlike the Jaguars, the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans failed to produce third wins for their respective records.

The Titans - without starting quarterback Marcus Mariota - fell to the Miami Dolphins, 16-10. Mariota's hamstring injury could cost the Titans even more wins moving forward. Backup quarterback Matt Cassel doesn't offer the mobility or accuracy that Mariota does.

For now, Tennessee trails Jacksonville by one game at 2-3. The Titans will host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football next week.

The Texans are also 2-3 following a 42-34 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Texans were down 16-0 early in the second quarter and failed to make up enough ground in a comeback effort. The Chiefs are the league's only undefeated squad and showed why in Houston.

The Texans will look to bounce back in the race for the division title against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

The Indianapolis Colts made some progress in their attempt to climb back into the AFC South division race. Indianapolis was able to sneak by the San Francisco 49ers, 26-23, in overtime in Week 5. While a win over an 0-5 team in overtime won't garner headlines, it does put the Colts (2-3) one game behind the Jaguars.

The Colts will need to repeat their success in Week 6 to keep pace.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV