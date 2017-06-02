Jaguars' A.J. Bouye getting a 'good feel' for the secondary, doesn't care about spotlight

In a passing league, cornerbacks are at a premium.

That's why the Jaguars didn't waste any time in adding former Houston Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye during free agency.

The Jaguars spent a boatload of cash on Bouye.

(Editor's Note: A boatload of cash is $67.5 million over five years.)

While the move was met with heavy fanfare, the cornerback's start in Jacksonville hit a minor speed bump during the early stages of the offseason program.

He missed more than a week of organized team activities with an undisclosed injury.

Still, the time on the sidelines wasn't the end of the world, as Bouye claims he has had no issue finding common ground with his fellow defensive backs.

“We get a good feel," Bouye said on Thursday after his first practice of OTAs.

"We have good chemistry, I’d say, on and off the field. We just stay in each other’s ears if we see anything. I am able to sometimes watch the reps even when I’m on the field, like today, I saw some stuff and I’ll talk to him about it. I’m just staying on him like he’s going to hold me accountable, but, from him to the safeties, we’re getting out there and getting everything going.”

Bouye spent his first OTAs practice seeking out interceptions. He was frustrated that the secondary dropped some potential turnovers, but was happy with the group's overall effort.

The Central Florida alum picked off six passes with the Texans over the last three seasons. He added two more interceptions in last year's playoffs, including one against New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The 6-foot, 191-pound defensive back is now looking to share what he learned during his time in Houston with his younger teammates.

He wants to teach them the same way Jonathan Joseph and Kareem Jackson tutored him as a young undrafted free agent.

“Route recognition, tempo, formation recognition, everything like that, formation indicators," Bouye said. "Sometimes that eliminates certain routes and when it gets going, you just have to play. It’s not really just reacting, but it’s anticipating.”

Bouye is a soft-spoken guy.

He isn't the hooting and hollering type, which is a bit of a departure in personality from most of the top cornerbacks in the league. It's a stark contrast to his tag team partner, Jalen Ramsey, who plays with heavy emotion on and off the field.

However, much like Ramsey, Bouye wants to lead by example and turn the Jaguars into a winning organization.

“I don’t really care about the spotlight," Bouye said. "At the end of the day, I try to gain respect from everybody else and at the end of the day, I don’t really need it just because I know what I’m capable of and what I’ve done. You can hate all you want or deny it, but that’s not going to stop me from helping my team make plays and try to get these wins.”

