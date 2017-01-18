Jaguars add former Clemson co-defensive coordinator Marion Hobby to coaching staff

07 October 2016: Clemson Tigers co-defensive coordinator / defensive ends Marion Hobby watches warm up. The Clemson Tigers defeated the Boston College Eagles 56-10 in an ACC NCAA Division 1 football game at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have added another one of Doug Marrone's connections to the coaching staff.

The Jaguars announced the hiring of Marion Hobby, 50, as the team's new defensive line coach. Hobby just wrapped up a six-year run with the Clemson Tigers, which culminated with a National Championship victory earlier this month.

Hobby served as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach for Clemson.

He was on the New Orleans Saints staff with Marrone from 2006-2007. He coached defensive ends exclusively in his lone prior NFL job.

Hobby has been coaching in college and the NFL since 1995. He played in the NFL from 1990-1992 for the New England Patriots.

