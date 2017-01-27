Jaguars add former Argonauts HC Scott Milanovich as QB coach

TORONTO, ON - JULY 13: Head Coach Scott Milanovich of the Toronto Argonauts sends in a signal during a CFL game against the Ottawa RedBlacks at BMO field on July 13, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Ottawa defeated Toronto 30-20. (Photo by John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images) (Photo: John E. Sokolowski, 2016 John E. Sokolowski)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars went north of the United States border to find the team's new quarterbacks coach.

Jacksonville named former Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich as the successor to Nathaniel Hackett at quarterbacks coach on Friday.

Milanovich played quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-1999. When he retired from professional football in 2003, Milanovich entered the coaching realm.

He coached in the Canadian Football League for 10 years. He served as the Argonauts head coach from 2012-2016.

He has helped lead his squads to three Grey Cup Championships, which is the CFL equivalent of the Super Bowl.

“Scott Milanovich brings a variety of experience to our coaching staff, and we are eager for him to get started,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin said in a statement. “Working closely with Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, we expect the quarterback position to deliver positive results under Scott’s direction and guidance.”

Milanovich was named CFL Coach of the Year in 2012.

“We are pleased to welcome Scott and his family to the Jaguars organization,” Head Coach Doug Marrone said. “He will be a great asset to our coaching staff, as his professional playing and coaching experience will be vital in the improvement of our quarterbacks.”

Milanovich was quick to discuss his appreciation for the Argonauts and their fans after he was hired by the Jaguars.

“I would like to thank the Argonauts’ Ownership, President & CEO Michael Copeland, the staff, all the players and coaches, and most importantly, the wonderful city of Toronto and the loyal fans for the opportunity to serve as your head coach for the past five seasons,” Milanovich said. “This has been an amazing experience for my family and me, and we’re so appreciative of all the wonderful friends we’ve made and memories we’ve created in Toronto.”

Milanovich will now be tasked with tutoring quarterback Blake Bortles, who is coming off a disappointing season. He will be Bortles' third quarterbacks coach since he was drafted in 2014.

