Jaguars add Collins as LB coach; source says Rebrovich will be added as assistant DL coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars continued to fill the team's coaching staff on Thursday.

The franchise announced that Mark Collins will serve as the Jaguars' linebackers coach.

Collins spent two seasons with the New York Jets as the team's outside linebackers coach. He served in the same role with the Atlanta Falcons in 2014. He had worked as a defensive assistant with Atlanta from 2010-2013.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell worked with Collins from 2010-2012 as a member of the Falcons front office.

Collins played college football at East Tennessee State. He spent 11 seasons as a college coach, including stints with Michigan (2003-2004) and Georgia (2007-2008).

“Mark Collins joins our staff highly recommended by his peers in the coaching community,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin said in a statement. “His aggressive, takeaway-focused mentality will be in an invaluable asset to our organization as we look to establish a winning attitude. Our linebacker unit has been a strength for our team and will continue to improve under his guidance.”

Collins has never worked with Coughlin or Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.

“With 17 years in coaching, Mark Collins will bring a diverse array of professional and collegiate experience to our staff,” Marrone said. “I’m excited to see our linebackers respond to his leadership and continue to develop in the upcoming year.”

A league source tells First Coast News that former Buffalo Bills defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich will join the staff as well. He will hold the position of assistant defensive line coach and will work under Marion Hobby.

Rebrovich worked under Marrone with the Bills and at Syracuse. He served as the Bills' defensive line coach last year and worked with the outside linebackers in prior seasons.

