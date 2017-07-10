Jaguars 90-man roster breakdown: Wide receivers

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 20: Allen Robinson #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates his second quarter touchdown against the against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 20, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) (Photo: Leon Halip, 2016 Getty Images)

As we countdown the days until training camp, First Coast News is taking a look at each position group on the Jaguars' roster. Our positional series continues with a focus on the wide receiver position.

Projected Depth Chart

Allen Robinson

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 215 lbs.

Experience: 4th season

Career Numbers: 201 catches for 2,831 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns

Acquisition: Selected with a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft

Marqise Lee

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 200 lbs.

Experience: 4th Season

Career Numbers: 115 catches for 1,464 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, 14 carries for 82 rushing yards.

Acquisition: Selected with a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft

Allen Hurns

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 205 lbs.

Experience: 4th Season

Career Numbers: 150 catches for 2,185 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns

Acquisition: Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014

Dede Westbrook

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 176 lbs.

Experience: Rookie

Career Numbers: N/A (120 catches for 2,208 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns in two years at Oklahoma)

Acquisition: Selected with a fourth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft

Arrelious Benn

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 220 lbs.

Experience: 7th Season

Career Numbers: 64 catches for 978 receiving yards and six touchdowns

Acquisition: Signed as a veteran free agent in 2015

Rashad Greene

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 190 lbs.

Experience: 3rd Season

Career Numbers: 24 catches for 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns

Acquisition: Selected with a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft

Shane Wynn

Ht/Wt: 5-6, 166 lbs.

Experience: 2nd Season

Career Numbers: One catch for 19 receiving yards, two carries for five yards

Acquisition: Signed as a veteran free agent in 2016

Amba Etta-Tawo

Ht/Wt: 6-1, 208 lbs.

Experience: Rookie

Career Numbers: N/A (94 catches for 1,482 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns during senior season at Syracuse)

Acquisition: Signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason

Larry Pinkard

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 196 lbs.

Experience: 1st Season

Career Numbers: N/A (previously played for Oakland and Green Bay in 2015, but did not appear in games)

Acquisition: Signed as a veteran free agent this offseason

Jamal Robinson

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 205 lbs.

Experience: 1st Season

Career Numbers: N/A (Was part of Jaguars' offseason roster last season but was waived in August)

Acquisition: Signed as a free agent this offseason, but signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016 as well.

Kenneth Walker

Ht/Wt: 5-9, 172 lbs.

Experience: Rookie

Career Numbers: N/A (45 receptions for 782 receiving yards in four seasons at UCLA)

Acquisition: Signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason

Keelan Cole

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 175 lbs.

Experience: Rookie

Career Numbers: N/A (produced 4,582 receiving yards and 59 receiving touchdowns in four seasons at Kentucky Wesleyan)

Acquisition: Signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason

Storylines for 2017 training camp

- Who is the No. 2 wide receiver?

- Will Robinson and/or Lee sign extensions before the season starts?

- How dynamic can Westbrook be?

Competition entering training camp

Hurns vs. Lee for the No. 2 job

There is obviously an overarching competition for the last two or three wide receiver spots, but that's the situation with the position every year.

Right now, the main event for this area of the depth chart focuses on the second option in the receiving game. Hurns was the de facto guy during his first two seasons in the league, as Lee battled a litany of hamstring injuries.

Last season, the roles changed as Lee stepped up during Hurns' injury absence. Lee was able to stay healthy for all 16 games and even added the kick returner job to his plate.

The battle for the second spot behind Robinson isn't a simplistic one. Hurns and Lee can both play on the outside, but it's a matter of which one is better in two-receiver sets.

The Jaguars seem to be comfortable with Hurns playing in the slot when all three top receivers are on the field. The team will have to determine whether or not he stays on the field when the Jaguars employ a two-back or two-tight end look.

Lee is the faster of the two and seems to offer more big play ability. Hurns is the more consistent, technique-oriented member of the duo.

Both will have to evolve their games this offseason to stand out over the other.

Positional Overview

The Jaguars' strongest unit on offense is easily the wide receiver position.

Robinson had a down year last season, but so did everyone else on offense. He is a star in the making and has already made a Pro Bowl. While he may not touch the 2015 success of 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns again, he should eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this season in a bounce back year.

Robinson has the ability to be special and he is currently in a contract year. It would behoove him to stand out early and often this season to bring in bigger dollars.

As mentioned before, Lee and Hurns create a solid foundation in three-wide receiver sets. Lee is the homerun play-maker, while Hurns has impressed as a possession receiver. Both should have major roles this season, no matter who wins the "No. 2" job.

The Jaguars drafted Westbrook to play in the slot, despite him only playing on the outside at Oklahoma. He only played two years of big time college football, but won the Biletnikoff Award in his final year. He is probably going to be a project like most rookie wide receivers, but he has the ability to make plays in space.

Jacksonville brought back Arrelious Benn to be a stud on special teams. Anything else that Benn contributes will be a massive plus. Greene is somewhat in a similar boat, as his best way of making the team after two lackluster years will be as the punt returner. The former FSU receiver has averaged just 5.2 yards per catch in the NFL.

Wynn and Etta-Tawo may have the best shots at stealing a roster spot from Greene. Wynn has been with the team for two offseasons and the Jaguars like him as a gadget player. Etta-Tawo made the most of his one year at Syracuse. He also has a connection to wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell from their days at Maryland.

Cole, Pinkard, Robinson and Walker seem to be competing to make the practice squad heading into training camp. The position is stacked, so it's going to be an uphill climb.

Walker drew praise from head coach Doug Marrone while he was away at UCLA due to the graduation rule that kept him out of the offseason program. Cole was a big fish in a small pond in college, putting up massive numbers against inferior competition.

Pinkard and Robinson both have offseason experience, which should help them against a depth chart that features four rookies.

Coaching Outlook

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Robinson's offseason:

“A-Rob has done a nice job and it’s great because he’s one of those guys that always wants more, that wants to get better. He does some spectacular things out on that field and for him, it’s really the whole offense in general, it’s not just him, but it’s the whole group has to be more consistent. If you get that high-dynamic play out of all of them, especially guys like ARob, I think we’re going to do some good things.”

Tuesday's focus will be on the Jaguars' tight end position.

