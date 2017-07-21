Jaguars 90-man roster breakdown: Special Teams

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 20: Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Carson Tinker (46) is seen on the sideline during game action between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions on November 20, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

As we countdown the days until training camp, First Coast News is taking a look at each position group on the Jaguars' roster. Our positional series concludes with a focus on special teams.

Projected Depth Chart

Jason Myers

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 190 lbs.

Experience: 3rd Season

Position: Kicker

Career Numbers: 53-of-64 on field goals (82.8 percent), 115 touchbacks on 160 kickoffs, 61-of-71 on extra point attempts

Acquisition: Signed as a free agent in 2015

Brad Nortman

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 214 lbs.

Experience: 6th Season

Position: Punter

Career Numbers: 45.5 yards per punt, 39 net yards per punt, 118 punts downed within the 20-yard line

Acquisition: Signed as a veteran free agent in 2016

Carson Tinker

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 239 lbs.

Experience: 5th Season

Position: Long Snapper

Career Numbers: 64 games played

Acquisition: Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013

Storylines for 2017 Training Camp

- Will any of the specialists see competition if they struggle in the preseason or training camp?

Positional Overview

The incumbent specialists are currently avoiding competition. Myers, Tinker and Nortman all have established themselves, and they will continue to grow as a trio this season, barring injury or last-minute alterations.

Myers found a bit more consistency on extra point attempts last season (82.1 to 90.6 percent), but his field goal percentage dropped (from 86.7 to 79.4 percent). The Jaguars and Myers will benefit if the offense can establish the run and the defense can produce turnovers. The kicker needs to keep his field goal percentage above his career average of 82.8 percent.

Nortman had an up-and-down debut season in Jacksonville. He started off as the MVP of the first four or five weeks and then his work fizzled by midseason. He eventually regained his footing later in the year, but his consistency needs to be more on point moving forward. Nortman has the ability to flip the field and is a solid directional punter.

Tinker is Mr. Steady. Poor snaps are a rarity in these parts because of the long snapper. He is now in his fifth season with the Jaguars.

Coaching Outlook

Jaguars special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis on Myers:

“I think I’m a little bit skewed from the standpoint. I don’t know if his reputation is as good as it should be. First of all, I see a guy that has excellent technique, is very smooth in what he does and I think he has a chance to be one of the good ones going forward. He’s every bit as good, I feel like, as [kicker Brandon McManus] was in Denver. A younger guy that has a chance to ascend. One of the things that’s hard is that he had so many long field goals last year. I think he had 10 from 50 yards or 50 or above. It’s hard to have a real good percentage when you have that. I’m excited to work with him. He has a great worth ethic. He really works well during this point.”

