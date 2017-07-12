Jaguars 90-man roster breakdown: Offensive tackles

May 26, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) works out during organized team activities at Everbank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

As we countdown the days until training camp, First Coast News is taking a look at each position group on the Jaguars' roster. Our positional series continues with a focus on the offensive tackle position.

Projected Depth Chart

Branden Albert

Ht/Wt: 6-5. 314 lbs.

Experience: 10th Season

Career Numbers: Appeared in 120 games (118 starts)

Acquisition: Trade with Miami Dolphins for a 2018 seventh-round pick in March

Jermey Parnell

Ht/Wt: 6-6, 323 lbs.

Experience: 7th Season

Career Numbers: Appeared in 85 games (38 starts)

Acquisition: Signed as a veteran free agent in 2015

Cam Robinson

Ht/Wt: 6-6, 326 lbs.

Experience: Rookie

Career Numbers: N/A (three-year starter at left tackle at Alabama)

Acquisition: Selected with a second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft

Josh Wells

Ht/Wt: 6-6, 310 lbs.

Experience: 4th Season

Career Numbers: Appeared in 17 games

Acquisition: Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014

Jeremiah Poutasi

Ht/Wt: 6-5, 335 lbs.

Experience: 3rd Season

Career Numbers: Appeared in 12 games (8 starts)

Acquisition: Signed to practice squad in 2016, then elevated to active roster in the middle of the season

Storylines for 2017 Training Camp

- Who will be the starter at left tackle?

- Will Robinson be moved to guard or right tackle if he loses to Albert?

- Who will be the swing tackle?

Competition entering training camp

Albert vs. Robinson for the left tackle job

Once Albert returned from his EverBank Field hiatus during mandatory minicamp, the odds seemed to be heavily in favor of the veteran being the Week 1 starter at left tackle. Robinson is a promising rookie, but in a year when the Jaguars have to win, it would make sense to go with the proven track record.

Robinson needs to show enough upside to force the Jaguars' hand at the position. Perhaps Robinson is better on screens or a better run blocker than Albert. Maybe Robinson gels better with the left guard than Albert. Conditioning could also play a factor.

Albert can play guard, as he did with the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson was projected to move to guard or right tackle by several NFL draft pundits. The Jaguars want to get the best five players on the field, so that could mean that the loser of this battle moves inside.

Albert has been pretty adamant that he is a left tackle at this point in his career. The Jaguars were just as bullish about Robinson as a tackle.

Albert spent minicamp working with the third-string group of lineman. Head coach Doug Marrone said it's part of the "prove it" process. Robinson played with the second group, also in "prove it" mode.

Wells manned the first team throughout the offseason program, which puts him in a good spot in case there is an injury. He is probably the favorite for the swing tackle job with Parnell starting at right tackle.

Positional Overview

The Jaguars tackle group seems improved on paper.

Albert has experience at left tackle and has been among the best in the league at times (editor's note: Albert states he is a left tackle expert). Even if he is beaten out by Robinson, the rookie has plenty of experience playing the position at college powerhouse Alabama.

On the right side, it appears Parnell is fully recovered from the nagging injuries that allegedly downgraded his performance last season. Parnell is one of two Jaguars offensive players that was on the field for every snap last season. His health will be something to monitor throughout the season with two more capable tackles on the roster.

Wells and Poutasi appear to be favorites of the front office. Wells has battled thumb injuries over the last two offseasons, which has impacted his availability. He needs to stay healthy during training camp to have a shot at the swing tackle job that has alluded him for the last two years.

Poutasi played and started one game for the Jaguars last season. He suffered an ankle injury early in his Jacksonville debut against the Houston Texans in December. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve following the game.

Coaching Outlook

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on his strategy toward the offensive line heading into training camp:

We’re going to have to make some decisions, we’re going to have to make them quick, you better come in here ready to go because if you’re not ready to go and you’re thinking it’s going to take me a little while to get this thing going before I play, you won’t be in the mix.”

Thursday's focus will be on the Jaguars' interior offensive line.

