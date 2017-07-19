Jaguars 90-man roster breakdown: Cornerbacks

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a missed field goal during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at EverBank Field on September 25, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2016 Getty Images)

As we countdown the days until training camp, First Coast News is taking a look at each position group on the Jaguars' roster. Our positional series continues with a focus on the cornerback position.

Projected Depth Chart

Jalen Ramsey

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 208 lbs.

Experience: 2nd Season

Career Numbers: 65 tackles, 2 interceptions, 14 pass breakups and a forced fumble

Acquisition: Selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft

A.J. Bouye

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 191 lbs.

Experience: 5th Season

Career Numbers: 140 tackles, 32 pass breakups, 6 interceptions and a sack

Acquisition: Signed as a veteran free agent this offseason

Aaron Colvin

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 193 lbs.

Experience: 4th Season

Career Numbers: 122 tackles, 5 sacks and 9 pass breakups

Acquisition: Selected with a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft

Josh Johnson

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 188 lbs.

Experience: 2nd Season

Career Numbers: 9 tackles and a pass breakup

Acquisition: Signed as a veteran free agent in 2015 (via the CFL)

Jalen Myrick

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 200 lbs.

Experience: Rookie

Career Numbers: N/A

Acquisition: Selected with a seventh-round pick in this year's NFL Draft

Doran Grant

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 196 lbs.

Experience: 2nd Season

Career Numbers: N/A

Acquisition: Signed to the practice squad in 2016

Taurean Nixon

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 187 lbs.

Experience: 2nd Season

Career Numbers: 1 tackle

Acquisition: Claimed off waivers from Denver this offseason

Tracy Howard

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 185 lbs.

Experience: 2nd Season

Career Numbers: 20 tackles

Acquisition: Claimed off waivers from Cleveland this offseason

Brian Dixon

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 195 lbs.

Experience: 4th Season

Career Numbers: 42 tackles and 2 forced fumbles

Acquisition: Signed as a veteran free agent this offseason

Tyler Patmon

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 188 lbs.

Experience: 3rd Season

Career Numbers: 21 tackles, 7 pass breakups and an interception

Acquisition: Signed as a veteran free agent this offseason

Ezra Robinson

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 189 lbs.

Experience: Rookie

Career Numbers: N/A

Acquisition: Signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason

Storylines for 2017 Training Camp

- Will Colvin finally shake the injury bug?

- Are Ramsey and Bouye as good as advertised?

- Can Myrick offer anything at cornerback?

Competition entering training camp

Who makes the roster behind Ramsey, Bouye and Colvin?

The Jaguars have a very strong trio at the top of their cornerback depth chart. Outside of that trinity, there is a lot to be desired.

Johnson is probably the fourth-best cornerback on the roster, but was rarely given defensive playing time last year. This season, he is pegged to be the backup nickel corner. That's a good spot for him, as he has flashed there when given the chance.

Myrick was a seventh-round pick who the Jaguars view as a special teams asset. If he can prove he has an ability on defense, he could edge Johnson and the rest of his competition off the roster. The rookie is also expected to compete for the kick returner job.

Grant, Dixon, Nixon, Howard and Patmon are all lumped in as a group of guys with limited NFL experience, who could get a look if injuries plague the roster. Of the five, Howard, Grant and Nixon are probably the most likely to have a shot at the active roster.

Nixon played for special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis in Denver, while Grant earned rave reviews early in the offseason program while competing with the first group due to injuries. Howard has the most playing time under his belt, as he started as an undrafted rookie for the Cleveland Browns last season.

Robinson is the lone undrafted rookie at the position and he seems poised for the practice squad.

Positional Overview

The cornerback group has three impressive starters in Ramsey, Bouye and Colvin.

All three offer upside and big play ability. Ramsey consistently made plays as a rookie, while Bouye offered up crucial interceptions during his final three years in Houston. Colvin may be the best blitzing cornerback at the nickel position in the league.

The trio has a lot of potential, but that upside will only be realized once Ramsey (core muscle) and Colvin (ankle) return from injuries.

The starters are backed up by a list of cornerbacks who you probably haven't heard of.

Johnson is the lone returning cornerback behind the top three guys, Myrick was a late-round pick and the rest are journeymen with limited NFL experience.

The Jaguars need to figure out if they can keep the depth they have or wait to make moves once the final cuts come in September.

Coaching Outlook

Jaguars defensive backs coach Perry Fewell on Johnson:

“I think he’s really improved as a backup nickel or really could challenge to play a bit of nickel for us,” Fewell said of Johnson. “So I’ve been pleased with his improvement. In the spring, I think there’s always room for improvement for him, especially at the line of scrimmage and press technique. Down the field and his coverage skills, we’ll continue to work on those things but I think he’s showed us that he can play in this league and we’ll see come the preseason also.”

Thursday's focus will be on the Jaguars' safeties.

