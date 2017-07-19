Jaguars 90-man roster breakdown: Cornerbacks

As we countdown the days until training camp, First Coast News is taking a look at each position group on the Jaguars' roster. Our positional series continues with a focus on the cornerback position.
Projected Depth Chart
Jalen Ramsey
Ht/Wt: 6-2, 208 lbs.
Experience: 2nd Season
Career Numbers: 65 tackles, 2 interceptions, 14 pass breakups and a forced fumble
Acquisition: Selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft
A.J. Bouye
Ht/Wt: 6-0, 191 lbs.
Experience: 5th Season
Career Numbers: 140 tackles, 32 pass breakups, 6 interceptions and a sack
Acquisition: Signed as a veteran free agent this offseason
Aaron Colvin
Ht/Wt: 6-0, 193 lbs.
Experience: 4th Season
Career Numbers: 122 tackles, 5 sacks and 9 pass breakups
Acquisition: Selected with a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft
Josh Johnson
Ht/Wt: 5-10, 188 lbs.
Experience: 2nd Season
Career Numbers: 9 tackles and a pass breakup
Acquisition: Signed as a veteran free agent in 2015 (via the CFL)
Jalen Myrick
Ht/Wt: 5-11, 200 lbs.
Experience: Rookie
Career Numbers: N/A
Acquisition: Selected with a seventh-round pick in this year's NFL Draft
Doran Grant
Ht/Wt: 5-10, 196 lbs.
Experience: 2nd Season
Career Numbers: N/A
Acquisition: Signed to the practice squad in 2016
Taurean Nixon
Ht/Wt: 5-10, 187 lbs.
Experience: 2nd Season
Career Numbers: 1 tackle
Acquisition: Claimed off waivers from Denver this offseason
Tracy Howard
Ht/Wt: 5-10, 185 lbs.
Experience: 2nd Season
Career Numbers: 20 tackles
Acquisition: Claimed off waivers from Cleveland this offseason
Brian Dixon
Ht/Wt: 6-0, 195 lbs.
Experience: 4th Season
Career Numbers: 42 tackles and 2 forced fumbles
Acquisition: Signed as a veteran free agent this offseason
Tyler Patmon
Ht/Wt: 5-10, 188 lbs.
Experience: 3rd Season
Career Numbers: 21 tackles, 7 pass breakups and an interception
Acquisition: Signed as a veteran free agent this offseason
Ezra Robinson
Ht/Wt: 5-11, 189 lbs.
Experience: Rookie
Career Numbers: N/A
Acquisition: Signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason
Storylines for 2017 Training Camp
- Will Colvin finally shake the injury bug?
- Are Ramsey and Bouye as good as advertised?
- Can Myrick offer anything at cornerback?
Competition entering training camp
Who makes the roster behind Ramsey, Bouye and Colvin?
The Jaguars have a very strong trio at the top of their cornerback depth chart. Outside of that trinity, there is a lot to be desired.
Johnson is probably the fourth-best cornerback on the roster, but was rarely given defensive playing time last year. This season, he is pegged to be the backup nickel corner. That's a good spot for him, as he has flashed there when given the chance.
Myrick was a seventh-round pick who the Jaguars view as a special teams asset. If he can prove he has an ability on defense, he could edge Johnson and the rest of his competition off the roster. The rookie is also expected to compete for the kick returner job.
Grant, Dixon, Nixon, Howard and Patmon are all lumped in as a group of guys with limited NFL experience, who could get a look if injuries plague the roster. Of the five, Howard, Grant and Nixon are probably the most likely to have a shot at the active roster.
Nixon played for special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis in Denver, while Grant earned rave reviews early in the offseason program while competing with the first group due to injuries. Howard has the most playing time under his belt, as he started as an undrafted rookie for the Cleveland Browns last season.
Robinson is the lone undrafted rookie at the position and he seems poised for the practice squad.
Positional Overview
The cornerback group has three impressive starters in Ramsey, Bouye and Colvin.
All three offer upside and big play ability. Ramsey consistently made plays as a rookie, while Bouye offered up crucial interceptions during his final three years in Houston. Colvin may be the best blitzing cornerback at the nickel position in the league.
The trio has a lot of potential, but that upside will only be realized once Ramsey (core muscle) and Colvin (ankle) return from injuries.
The starters are backed up by a list of cornerbacks who you probably haven't heard of.
Johnson is the lone returning cornerback behind the top three guys, Myrick was a late-round pick and the rest are journeymen with limited NFL experience.
The Jaguars need to figure out if they can keep the depth they have or wait to make moves once the final cuts come in September.
Coaching Outlook
Jaguars defensive backs coach Perry Fewell on Johnson:
“I think he’s really improved as a backup nickel or really could challenge to play a bit of nickel for us,” Fewell said of Johnson. “So I’ve been pleased with his improvement. In the spring, I think there’s always room for improvement for him, especially at the line of scrimmage and press technique. Down the field and his coverage skills, we’ll continue to work on those things but I think he’s showed us that he can play in this league and we’ll see come the preseason also.”
Thursday's focus will be on the Jaguars' safeties.
