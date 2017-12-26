Jaguars' 2018 opponent slate features home matchups against Patriots, Eagles and Steelers

Aug 10, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) at the line of scrimmage against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Butler II, David Butler II)

With the AFC division races cleared up, the Jaguars' 2018 opponents have been determined.

Along with facing the top teams in the AFC, the Jaguars will also battle against the NFC East and AFC East.

Below are the Jaguars' 2018 opponents:

Annual AFC South Slate (Home/Away):

Houston Texans

Current Record: 4-11

The Texans will have quarterback Deshaun Watson, All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt and noteworthy pass rusher Whitney Mercilus back in the lineup next season. Houston head coach Bill O'Brien may not be around for much longer.

Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 8-7

The Titans will face the Jaguars during this year's regular season finale and may also play them in the wild-card round of the playoffs. If the two teams face off back-to-back over the next two weeks, next year's storylines will be very intriguing.

Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 3-12

The Colts have been a mess this season without quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder). The former Pro Bowl quarterback is expected to return next season with a new head coach.

Non-Division Home Opponents:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 12-3

The Jaguars beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, 30-9, earlier this season. Now they'll have a chance to defeat Ben Roethlisberger and the gang at EverBank Field.

New England Patriots

Current Record: 12-3

This matchup screams primetime television. The idea of Tom Brady facing the Jaguars' defense in a regular season game has a lot of appeal. Selling out the stadium shouldn't be an issue for this one.

Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 13-2

The Eagles own the top seed in the NFC but are reeling following the loss of MVP candidate, quarterback Carson Wentz. The Eagles' quarterback may be sidelined during the early part of next season, so drawing Philadelphia in the first few weeks could be beneficial for Jacksonville.

[Editor's Note: The Eagles are one of the few notable teams to never play a game in London. This could be one of the ideal opportunities for the NFL to have Philadelphia featured in an International Series Game].

Washington Redskins

Current Record: 7-8

The Redskins need to figure out their quarterback position above anything else. After several years of "will they, won't they" with Kirk Cousins, it's time for Washington to make a decision on the quarterback. If Cousins leaves town, the Jaguars may face a rebuilding project.

New York Jets

Current Record: 5-10

The Jets beat the Jaguars in Week 4 this season. The Jaguars will no doubt look to the avenge the loss with a home win next year.

Non-Division Road Opponents:

Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 8-7

The Cowboys faltered with linebacker Sean Lee and running back Ezekiel Elliott out of the lineup for a long stretch this season. Both should be back next year and Dallas should provide a noteworthy challenge on the road for the Jaguars.

New York Giants

Current Record: 2-13

The Giants will have a new head coach when the Jaguars face them next season. Will Eli Manning be around to shake hands with Jaguars football operations executive Tom Coughlin?

Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 9-6

The Chiefs have won the AFC West and will get at least one home playoff game this year. It's tough to win on the road at Arrowhead Stadium. Still, the Jaguars should be ready no matter who is at quarterback for Kansas City.

Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 6-9

The in-state rivalry is renewed! The Jaguars will head down I-95 to face off against a Dolphins team that is clearly in flux.

Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 8-7

The Jaguars could end up facing the Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs next week. If that happens, this matchup next year could be marked as a revenge game for one of the two teams.

