JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A lot has changed since the Jaguars' last hosted a playoff game in 2000.

Bill Clinton was president and the 9/11 terror attacks hadn't altered history - and so many security policies - quite yet. And no one had heard of a smartphone or apps, let alone QR ("quick response") codes that are becoming the norm for all kinds of ticketing.

So, if you're a little less than game-ready for the Jags' home playoff tilt versus the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, you're not alone.

"We were a little flustered over this whole thing," Jags fan Bonnie Kurosko told First Coast News on Friday. As a season ticket holder, Kurosko has never had to download a ticket electronically.

Until now.

The wild card contest will be the first electronic-ticket-only game in Jags history, an effort to thwart fraudsters and counterfeiters. Sales and Service Vice President Chad Johnson said a game that includes hardcopy tickets typically yields hundreds of counterfeiting instances. In contrast, he said with electronic tickets that number is zero. H said, however, the team understands that some might be intimidated by the app-and-ticket download procedure.

"The key is to go check those now and make sure you can download those from our Jaguars app," he said,.emphasizing the importance of not waiting until the last minute. "Download those tickets and barcodes, and save them in the wallet feature of your phone."

The Jaguars are featuring a step-by-step tutorial on their website. Even then, those daunted by the technology and a disembodied online lesson can get human help.

"We have our Member Experience Team on hand," Johnson offered.

Staff is available to assist at the team's Everbank Field front office or by phone at 904-633-2000, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Johnson said help will also be available at the stadium on Sunday, but he strongly urged that fans get their downloads done before then to ensure smooth admittance to the game.

"If you do that, when you arrive you won't be dependent on cell service or Wifi connectivity ... you'll want to get that taken care of now so you can call our office ahead of time if there's any issues," Johnson said, pointing out that even a simple screen grab of the ticket and QR code can save a lot of hassle in a pinch at the gate.

"It was very easy for me once I got my new phone, and I had to get my new phone so I could download the tickets!," said Kurosko of her experience.

"My husband and I are not technically savvy," she continued, "and we were so nervous that we weren't going to be able to get our tickets to the game."

But, just like team officials, Kurosko assumes some fans are bound to encounter questions.

"I can't imagine that ... out of 60,000 people, that there aren't going to be other people that are worse off than we are with this stuff!," she said.

The Jaguars also want fans to be aware of entry procedures, including what items are allowed and aren't allowed at Everbank Field.

With gameday temperatures likely in the 50s and 60s, many fans will be wearing coats and even bringing blankets, all of which is allowed but gate security will require fans to open their jackets and have blankets out of bags to be inspected.

Also restricted is the size of bags. Purses larger than a 4.5 inch-by-6.5 inch clutch bag are prohibited. Anything larger must have transparent sides.

Coolers, beverages, and cups - even those bearing Jaguars logos - are not allowed. Also on the no-entry list are umbrellas (First Coast News' Tim Deegan says the chance of a shower is almost non-existent during the game Sunday), cameras with detachable lenses, and of course any kind of weapon - even a pocket knife.

Click this link for a comprehensive list of prohibited items.

"We want to make sure our fans have a great, safe experience, and we do follow the NFL policies as far as prohibited items," Johnson cautioned.

Hopefully leaving no uncertainty about safety, security ... and the outcome of the game.

"I would say Bills 10, Jaguars 24!," Kurosko forecast.

The Everbank Field parking lot opens Sunday at 9 a.m., the gates open at 10 a.m., and the team says fans arriving by noon will receive a free rally towel.

After all, when it's been 17 years since the last post-season game at home, you want to make the most of it.

"We don't want the home field advantage to start at kickoff, we want it to start when the teams take the field for pre-game warmups," Johnson concluded.

