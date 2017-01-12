Jags new leadership: Winning is what it's all about

New Jaguars VP of Football Operations Tom Coughlin speaks at his introductory press conference. PHOTO: First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- With a tone that was serious but forward thinking, the Jacksonville Jaguars rolled out their new leadership structure to the public for the first time Thursday.

"Is that going to be a focus? What else is there. This is nice and dandy, but winning is what all this is about." new Jaguars Vice-President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin said in the team's introductory press conference.

Newly promoted head coach Doug Marrone and General Manager Dave Caldwell echoed Coughlin's direction about the future of the team.

"I've seen the pride in this city, the passion they have... Make no mistake about it, the people of Jacksonville deserve a winner." Marrone said.

"With respect to all of the other candidates, it wasn't close. Our choice was Doug Marrone." team owner Shad Khan said.

The team would not address many specifics about things like the roles of retained assistant coaches like Nathaniel Hackett and Todd Wash. Both finished the season as coordinators but their role for 2017 is still undetermined.

Coughlin said the franchise plans to move forward with Blake Bortles as their quarterback but would not comment on any other player decisions.

