Jags legend Tony Boselli on being a Hall of Fame finalist: 'It's a huge honor to make it this far'

The Jaguars' first draft pick in franchise history moved one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Tuesday.

Former Jacksonville offensive tackle Tony Boselli was listed among 15 modern-era finalists who will be considered for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

This is the second-straight year that Boselli has made it to the final round of voting.

"It's a huge honor to make it this far," Boselli said to First Coast Sports' Chris Porter, following the finalist announcement.

"You look at the list of players, much like last year, all great players. I'd hate to be the voters in that room, you have to take it from 15 down five. We'll see what happens. It's a process that I've been going through for a couple of years to make it to this far and like I said, more than anything, it's a lot of fun. Fun for me and fun for my family and I keep on going back to the same word, it's an honor. I don't know how else to describe it."

The Hall's Selection Committee will meet on Feb. 3 to cut the list down from 15 to five inductees. The five modern-era inductees for the Class of 2018 will be announced during the NFL Honors awards special that same day.

The NFL Honors will air live on NBC at 9 p.m. EST.

Boselli served as the Jaguars' starting left tackle from 1995-2001. A shoulder injury ended his career after he was selected by the Houston Texans during the 2002 NFL expansion draft.

He appeared in 91 games and was selected to five straight Pro Bowls. He was also a three-time All-Pro selection.

The former first-round pick is currently in his 12th year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.

"I've said it all along, I will never politic for myself in this process," Boselli said. "I played the game, I did the best I could, I hope there was more good than bad out there and [I] tried to play the game the right way. That's [the voters'] job to judge. My job was to play."

