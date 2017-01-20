Jags great Keenan McCardell named receivers coach

The Jaguars have hired Keenan McCardell to be their WR coach PHOTO: Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- One of the best wide receivers in Jacksonville Jaguars history will be coaching the position he used to play for the team in 2017.

Keenan McCardell was named wide receivers coach by the team on Friday.

“With 17 years of playing experience and more than four years of coaching, Keenan’s attention to detail and intensity will be instrumental in the progression of our wide receivers,” Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone said in a statement.

As a Jaguar, McCardell caught nearly 500 passes for more than 6,000 yards and 30 touchdowns . He made the Pro Bowl for the Jaguars in 1996. For his career, he has more than 11,000 receiving yards and two Super Bowl rings.

As a coach, he mentored under Executive Vice-President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin when Coughlin coached the Giants in 2009. He was most recently the wide receivers coach at the University of Maryland.

“When Keenan served as a coaching intern with the Giants in 2009, I knew then that he would have a future in this industry,” Coughlin said in the statement posted to Jaguars.com. “His 17 years of playing experience will prove very beneficial to the young group of receivers and we are grateful to have him on our staff.”

