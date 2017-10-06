If Marqise Lee can't play against the Steelers, who will step up at wide receiver for the Jaguars?

Sep 17, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Tennessee Titans long snapper Beau Brinkley (48) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) during the first quarter at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

With starting wide receiver Marqise Lee listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jaguars could find themselves in a bit of a bind for the Week 4 matchup.

The Jaguars' wide receiver position has gone from a spot of strength to an area of concern in a matter of a month.

While the group was originally stockpiled with talent, injuries have ravaged the depth chart.

Gone are top wide receiver Allen Robinson, intriguing rookie Dede Westbrook and camp standout Shane Wynn. All three have been placed on injured reserve.

The remaining bunch includes Lee, Allen Hurns, Arrelious Benn, Keelan Cole, Max McCaffrey and Jaelen Strong.

While Lee hasn't gotten off to a hot start this season, he and Hurns are the only proven commodities left at the wide receiver position for Jacksonville.

Cole and Benn have flashed at times but are probably best served as role players in a receiver rotation. McCaffrey and Strong have yet to catch a pass in a Jaguars uniform.

If Lee isn't in the lineup against the Steelers, the options are a bit limited. Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has remained optimistic. He has faith in his players.

"Find a way," Hackett said Thursday. "It's one of those things, in the end, whoever's out there has to make a play."

The Jaguars will need to form a backup plan if Lee can't play with his ribs injury. Hackett listed Hurns, Benn, McCaffrey and even tight end James O'Shaughnessy as potential replacements for Lee.

Strong, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, was claimed off waivers last month. This was his first full week of practice. He was also listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

"It's still been so early," Hackett said about Strong. "He got here and then had that little [injury] deal there, the old hammy ... but it's one of those things [where] you're excited to give another guy an opportunity."

Whether it's Strong or McCaffrey or Benn or O'Shaughnessy, the Jaguars will potentially be stuck with an unknown in place of Lee. Outside of Hurns, the potential replacements have only caught a combined six catches for 78 yards.

Week 4 could serve as an opportunity to earn some more playing time for an overlooked receiver. It could also be a messy situation for Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.



