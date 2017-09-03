Howard, Etta-Tawo among seven players added to Jaguars' practice squad

Aug 31, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tracy Howard (36) reacts after intercepting a pass in the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars started to fill out the team's 10-man practice squad Sunday.

The group features seven players who were with the Jaguars during training camp and the preseason.

There are three spots left on the practice roster.

Below are the seven players added to the Jaguars' practice squad:

S Tracy Howard - A defensive back who can play both safety and cornerback, Howard saw action as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns and produced an interception and a forced fumble in the preseason finale.

TE David Grinnage - Signed late in training camp, Grinnage will serve as a developmental tight end on the practice roster.

G Chris Reed - After starting some games at left guard last season, Reed fell down the depth chart this offseason. He could be elevated to the active roster if the Jaguars suffer injuries along the line.

WR Amba Etta-Tawo - Rarely given a chance to shine in the preseason, Etta-Tawo will continue his development under wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

OT Avery Gennesy - The Jaguars used Gennesy at right guard and right tackle during the offseason. He is a player who the Jaguars could eventually elevate.

RB Tim Cook - The undrafted rookie shined in the preseason finale Thursday. He could be an option for the active roster down the road.

DE Hunter Dimick - The undrafted rookie gets a second shot in Jacksonville after a quiet preseason. The Jaguars have just five defensive ends on the active roster, so Dimick may eventually get a shot.

