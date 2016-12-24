Home Cooking: Marrone's subtle change to practice creates new comfort level for Jaguars at EverBank

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone heads to the locker room after the second quarter of an NFL Football game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While interim head coach Doug Marrone vowed to make only a few alterations to the Jaguars' pre-existing game preparations, he did make a noticeable change when it came to practice.

On the Thursday before his game debut as the Jaguars' interim leader, Marrone staged practice at EverBank Field, where the team hadn't won in over a year.

The change was subtle, but allowed the team to take advantage of its own home field. Instead of working on the neighboring practice fields they'd grown accustomed to, Marrone wanted the team to get an early look at the surface they'd be playing on in Week 16.

"I think it gives a greater focus to be able to talk to the players about in a couple of days we’re going to see the same plays, the same defense, those things like that," Marrone said on Thursday. "It creates a little bit of a comfort level for players as far as footing and things of that nature."

The method worked. The Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans, 38-17, at EverBank Field.

Jacksonville scored more than 21 points for the first time under offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, produced three sacks and a "pick six" on defense and special teams had no major gaffes.

After the game, players praised the slight change to practice.

“Actually, I think that helped a little bit as far as you’re not really in the stadium all that much,” wide receiver Allen Robinson said. “I think it helped a little bit for sure.”

The Jaguars felt the home comfort level that seemed to be lacking this season. Players were in the right positions and at the right times, making it easier on the entire squad to build and hold a lead.

“It was good to kind of get a feel for the field,” guard Tyler Shatley said. “I think it helps out mentally more than anything. It was good to get out there and envision what we do and what we could do.”

The field preparation helped several skill players, especially at wide receiver.

“It was definitely a different feel going in Thursday,” wide receiver Bryan Walters said. “It was kind of like a rehearsal for the game and you could start running the routes we were running, which you got that feel that it was going to happen in the game. Actually, I really liked it.”

While Marrone has said he isn't worried about the future, moves like the one he made this week may lead to some positive notes in the head coaching search.

Marrone's ability to find new ways to improve the team will go a long way in possibly stripping the interim tag off his title. The front office believes this team is talented and the performance against the Titans displayed the potential of this squad under Marrone's leadership.

"I think that we have to be careful as players and coaches when people are talking about talent and potential," Marrone said after the game. "A lot of times what that means is (that) you haven’t created any results yet, and I think today you saw the players going out there and having some results.”

More News and Notes

- Running back T.J. Yeldon suffered an ankle injury in the win over the Titans. He left the game in the first quarter and did not return.

- Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue tied Tony Brackens for the most sacks by a rookie in Jaguars history on Saturday. He registered his seventh sack of the season on Titans backup quarterback Matt Cassel in the second half.

- Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is the first rookie to produce a "pick six" in Jaguars history.

- The 38 points (eight scores) were most since the Jaguars' last win at EverBank Field. On Dec. 13, 2016, the Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts in a 51-16 blowout.

- Wide receiver Marqise Lee has scored five touchdowns this season. He has scored three different ways. He has caught three touchdown receptions, thrown a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

- Quarterback Blake Bortles became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 300 passing yards and catch a touchdown reception.

