History shows Jaguars like adding Reese's Senior Bowl alumni

MOBILE, Fla. - The Jaguars have kept a very close eye on the Reese's Senior Bowl under general manager Dave Caldwell.

The team has drafted or signed 13 players from the annual college all-star showcase since Caldwell was hired in 2013.

The Jaguars have spent nine draft picks on Senior Bowl prospects.

The initial Senior Bowl-related pick of the Caldwell era was used on FIU safety Johnathan Cyprien in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The team went on to select Connecticut cornerback Dwayne Gratz (third round) and Michigan running back Denard Robinson (fifth round) in the same draft.

The Jaguars' staff coached the South team from 2014-2016. Those three stints resulted in the team drafting six players and signing four others during the time period.

Cyprien, linebacker Telvin Smith, cornerback Aaron Colvin and guard/center Brandon Linder have all become starters. Robinson, Gratz and tight end Ben Koyack have served in major roles over the last few years.

The Jaguars could potentially add to the Senior Bowl legacy group this year. While the staff is no longer overseeing a Senior Bowl roster and former head coach Gus Bradley is now elsewhere, there are still plenty of talented prospects at positions of need for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars could use some help along the offensive and defensive lines and at running back and cornerback. Perhaps, there are some players in Mobile that could help fill that void.

During the six practices this week, Caldwell's special assistant and former New York Jets general manager John Idzik spent time on the field watching every drill. He was glued to the action throughout the week.

Caldwell was also watching practices from the bleachers of Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

While there is no guarantee that the Jaguars will add anyone playing in the game, history shows it's a strong possibility. That's reason enough to keep any eye on the all-star matchup.

You can watch the Reese's Senior Bowl Game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST on NFL Network

