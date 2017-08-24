Henne, Bortles could play in preseason finale with starting quarterback job still open for Jaguars

Aug 24, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne (7) drops back to attempt a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone declined to name his starting quarterback following the team's 24-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers Thursday.

Chad Henne and Blake Bortles both took their turns with the first team offense against Carolina, offering uneven results.

Henne completed 8-of-14 passes for 73 yards. Bortles completed 12-of-16 passes for 125 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

“I’m sure both quarterbacks would have liked to have done a better job, but offensively I think everyone needs to do a better job," Marrone said after the game.

Marrone said he decided to feature Henne against the Panthers because the head coach had never seen the veteran start a game. Marrone said he kept the pair on a "tight count" throughout the game, offering a similar number of plays to both quarterbacks.

Marrone said he would evaluate both performances before making a decision on the depth chart.



Entering Week 4 of the preseason, Marrone still hasn't figured out who will man the most important position on his football team.

He said he doesn't know when the decision will be made.

“You’d like to say yesterday, you know what I mean? I really do," Marrone said. "You know, again, I’ve got to do the best job for the organization and the best job for the team. I’m not going to put that pressure on myself to say hey, listen, I need to do this. I’ve got time, but again, obviously you’d like to make the decision quick, but you want to make sure you make the right decision. That’s the most important thing.”

Without a set timeline, Marrone could theoretically wait until after the final preseason game to announce his starting quarterback. If the Jaguars wait to name the starter, Henne and/or Bortles could play against the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason finale next Thursday.

“I think that’s something that we’ll see," Marrone said. "I think everything is on the table. Again, I haven’t looked at a lot of things. I’m going to take a real hard look at it and see where we’re at.”

