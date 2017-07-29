Healthy Jaguars WR trio may finally excel together, Robinson says he is comfortable in the slot

May 26, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) works out with wide receiver Allen Hurns (88) and wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) during organized team activities at Everbank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's tough being a talented trio when a third of your group is almost always out of action or dealing with a nagging injury. The Jaguars' top three wide receivers have dealt with that kind of luck over the last three seasons.

Allen Robinson, Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns all entered the league together in 2014.

Robinson and Lee were selected with second-round picks, while Hurns was an undrafted addition. The trio has rarely seen the field as a healthy unit since joining the Jaguars' offense.

The three receivers have only appeared in 27 regular season games as a trio.

Robinson missed time as a rookie with a broken foot, Lee dealt with nagging hamstring issues in his second season and Hurns was shut down by his own hamstring injury last year.

They have all emerged individually.

Hurns led the team in receiving as a rookie and offered up 1,031 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015.

Robinson made a Pro Bowl in his second season after posting 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Despite a down performance, he still led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns last season.

Lee, who has been the most fragile member of the trio, played in all 16 games last season and was second on the team with 851 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

All three are healthy this offseason. The trio now hopes to play together as an intact unit.

"Going in each and every year, that’s the goal," Robinson said on Friday. "Hopefully everyone can stay healthy and things like that. It’s the NFL, injuries happen, but for the most part, hopefully we can all stay healthy and get that accomplished this year.”

The Jaguars value the skills of each member of their featured receiving trio. The offense is likely to feature prominent three-receiver sets this season.

Being able to move the trio around will give opposing defensive coordinators a lot to think about this season.

“I think that’s the versatility that having us there on the field, that’s what that brings you," Robinson said regarding three-receiver sets. "Every time we break the huddle, you don’t know who’s going to go where. With all of us being on the field at the same time, I think it can be pretty hectic for defenses.”

Robinson is probably the most talented and versatile of the bunch. He has the ability to play the X, Y and Z positions at a high level.

Robinson isn't just an outside threat. He can hurt opposing defenses from the slot as well.

“I’m very comfortable," Robinson said when asked about playing in the slot. "I mean, I played the slot a little bit in college. I played it in the NFL. I’m pretty comfortable in the slot.”

Being able to mix and match the receiving trio will not only help the passing game, but the running attack as well. If quarterback Blake Bortles sees weak run coverage due to the threat of the pass, he can audible into a run with first-round pick Leonard Fournette.

Conversely, if teams are threatened by Fournette's running ability, selling a play-fake could open up passing lanes for one of Bortles' three favorite weapons.

Opponents will need to pick their poison if all goes well for the Jaguars.

