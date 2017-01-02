Goodwin, McDaniels reportedly receiving head coaching interest from the Jaguars

August 30, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin (right) instructs offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) during the fourth quarter in a preseason NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 30-23. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

The Jaguars are picking up the pace in the search for a new head coach.

With the 2016 season in the books, the Jaguars are starting to show interest in candidates throughout the league.

On Sunday, ESPN reported that Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin was expected to receive interest from the Jaguars. MMQB's Albert Breer later reported that the team had reached out to New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Both offensive coordinators are also expected to receive interest from the Los Angeles Rams, among other teams.

Goodwin, 43, has coached in the NFL since 2004. His specialty is the offensive line and he has served as the line coach for both the Pittsburgh Steelers (2007-2011) and Indianapolis Colts (2012). He was hired as the Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator in 2013. His offense has ranked 12th, 24th, 1st and 9th in his four seasons in Arizona.

Goodwin has played a major role in improving the Cardinals' pass protection and running game. He has helped quarterback Carson Palmer revitalize his career and developed second-year running back David Johnson into one of the best dual-purpose threats in the league.

A minority candidate, Goodwin would allow the Jaguars to fulfill the obligations of the Rooney Rule with an interview. He has no prior head coaching experience.

McDaniels is currently in his second stint as the Patriots offensive coordinator. He served as the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009-2010.

The Denver stint was marred with controversy, as McDaniels had full personnel control and ended up getting rid of quarterback Jay Cutler, wide receiver Brandon Marshall and several other talented players. He also spent a first round pick on former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.

McDaniels has shown an ability to develop quarterbacks. During Tom Brady's four-game suspension, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett were able to lead the Patriots to a 3-1 start to the season. McDaniels also helped improve the play of Kyle Orton, Matt Cassel and Sam Bradford during his time in the NFL.

The Patriots have a first round bye in the playoffs, so the Jaguars would be able to interview McDaniels later in the week. The Cardinals are not in the playoffs, so Goodwin could be interviewed at any point.

The Jaguars must file a formal request with the league before meeting with either candidate.

