Grading the Jaguars 2016 rookie class: Jalen Ramsey lives up to the hype

There was little to like about the Jaguars in 2016.

At 3-13, the squad fell way short of expectations and the offensive production dipped significantly. Jacksonville was cooked by Week 10 and fired by both its offensive coordinator and head coach before the season's end.

While those blemishes were hard to ignore, so was the development of the team's rookie class. The Jaguars had five rookies play in all 16 games this season, with some contributing as starters or in major depth roles.

Let's take a look at how each on of the rookies contributed this season:

Jalen Ramsey

The Jaguars were handed treasure with the fifth overall pick. Ramsey has been sensational as a No. 1 cornerback. While the interception numbers aren't there (I blame that heavily on scheme), Ramsey has shut down several starting wide receivers this season. He has also been very valuable against the run, offering support where smaller cornerbacks would fail. He is marveled by his teammates who say he is "special" and he offers a toughness and bravado lacking in previous years. Ramsey has been a slam dunk of a pick and is already one of the top players on the Jaguars defense.

He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 16 and I think he has a solid case for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year consideration.

Grade: A+

Myles Jack

While he was projected to go as early as the Top 5, the Jaguars played the waiting game and managed to pick up Jack in the second round. Concerns over Jack's prior injuries dropped him in the draft, but he didn't miss a game as a rookie. After catching up on his playbook, Jack was eventually inserted into the starting lineup at OTTO linebacker. The role was seemingly adjusted to fit the rookie's strengths and while he started over veteran Dan Skuta, he was limited on defense all season. He didn't stand out in either way given his snaps.

Grade: B -

Yannick Ngakoue

The third round pick was billed as a rotational pass rusher after he was selected on Day 2 of the draft. However, he proved early on that he was more than that. He led the team with eight sacks (new franchise rookie record) and four forced fumbles. He was one of only five Jaguars with an interception this season. Ngakoue is a piece to build around, along with Ramsey.

Grade: A+

Sheldon Day

The hype train was heavy on Day this offseason. While he played in all 16 games, his production was never really influential in the Jaguars' success or failures. He was largely a rotational role player, who produced just eight tackles and one sack at defensive tackle. The fourth round pick was basically a fill-in for Michael Bennett's rookie season. The Jaguars will likely involve him much more moving forward.

Grade: C+

Brandon Allen

Allen was never active on game day and served as the team's emergency third quarterback. It is impossible to grade a performance when there is none.

Grade: N/A

Jonathan Woodard

The seventh round pick tore his Achilles during the offseason program and remained on the physically unable to perform list for the entire season.

Grade: N/A

Jarrod Wilson

The lone undrafted rookie to make the Jaguars roster out of training camp made his impact on special teams and on goal-line stands. The safety had a couple of important tackles at the goal line and offered support on the team's coverage units. It was a nice start for the Michigan alum.

Grade: B

