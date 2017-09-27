From the Jaguars' Locker Room: Ngakoue reflects on first NFL sack vs. Jets, Brown discusses debut

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 11: Yannick Ngakoue of the Jacksonville Jaguars sacks Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick of the New York Jets during first quarter of an NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

It's tough for a pass rusher to forget his first NFL sack. For Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the memory is still pretty clear.

Now in his just his second season, Ngakoue has produced 10 sacks and six forced fumbles in 19 regular season games. However, his first NFL sack came before his regular season debut.

Ngakoue scored his first quarterback takedown in the opening minutes of his first NFL preseason game against the New York Jets. The then-rookie beat former Pro Bowl left tackle Ryan Clady for the sack on then-Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

"I just remember I did a speed-to-power [move] against the left tackle - I don't think he's there anymore - and just set up the speed-to-power and I got there," Ngakoue said.

The sack took some weight off Ngakoue's shoulders and launched him into a prime spot to make more plays. The play served as a preview of things to come, as Ngakoue broke the Jaguars' franchise rookie sack record last season.

"It showed me I could play in this league," Ngakoue said. "That's it. It took off from there."

Ngakoue and the Jaguars will play the Jets on Sunday. The defensive end will face off against former teammate Kelvin Beachum, who was Jacksonville's starting left tackle last season.

"[Beachum is] patient, but it doesn't really matter who I go against every week," Ngakoue said.

"Everyone I go against is going to have talent. They're going to be skilled players because they're in the NFL. Other than that, I respect Beachum's game and I'm just going to come full speed at him like I do with any tackle."

Brown makes his debut in London

After being a healthy scratch for the first two weeks of his rookie season, Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown made his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

The fifth-round pick out of Ohio was able to get involved on special teams and defense after finding out he would be active for the first time on Saturday night.

"I wouldn't say it was hard to sleep but I was more like 'I've got to know this, I've got to know this, I've got to make sure I don't mess up on this,'" Brown said. "I guess I was a little antsy just because I knew at some point I was going to go out on defense and I was going to play special teams."

Brown played 25 total snaps. Most of his work came on special teams.

"It was a great experience, just the atmosphere and just being out there," Brown said. "Actually being out there on the field and playing and being able to run down on special teams, it was a great feeling."

Brown was able to add to the box score with a tackle in his debut. He was happy to finally help his teammates make plays.

"It feels good for my numbers not to say 0.0 anymore," Brown said. "It felt good to be out there and contribute to the defense and get some stops."

Omameh discusses former teammate McCown

The Jets have one of the oldest quarterbacks in the league. Josh McCown, 38, has played for 10 NFL teams in 15 seasons.

During his many travels, McCown spent one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jaguars left guard Patrick Omameh blocked for McCown in Tampa Bay during the 2014 season.

"I feel like he's a natural leader," Omameh said of McCown. "Guys gravitate towards that, you can probably ask anyone he's played with. We expect him to come into the game on Sunday and have his team ready to go. We've got to be ready to go too."

McCown has completed 69.8-percent of his passes through the first three games of the season. In Week 3, McCown led the Jets to a 20-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

"Josh is a good quarterback, he's a guy who will take advantage of what you give him," Omameh said. "I don't play on the defensive side of the ball, but I'm sure any of the [Jaguars defenders] can tell you that they are preparing to come with their A game, so we can have the result we want."

The Jaguars will face the Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.

