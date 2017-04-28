Former LSU head coach Les Miles says Jaguars got a 'real asset in the locker room' with Fournette

29 December 2015: LSU Tigers head coach Les Miles and LSU Tigers running back Leonard Fournette (7) receive their awards during the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photograph by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sports Wire)

New Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette set or tied 16 school records during his three-year career at LSU.

He did most of his damage under former head coach Les Miles.

The first round pick's former college boss spoke with Sports Radio 930's Seth Harp about Fournette on Harp on Sports on Friday.

Less than 24 hours after Fournette found out that he was headed to Duval County, Miles reflected on his time with the bruising back.

Miles said that the 22-year-old should establish himself as a leader early in his NFL career.

"I think [Jaguars Head Coach] Doug Marrone just got a real asset in the locker room with a guy like Leonard Fournette," Miles said.

Miles believes Fournette will not only lead by example, he will also speak up when necessary.

"He's going to be that guy that works hard at it," Miles said. "He will enjoy a seat at the table of leadership for the team."

Miles was fired four games into this past season. The 2007 BCS National Championship-winning head coach oversaw Fournette's development from a high school star to an eventual top five pick in the NFL Draft.

He knows what his former running back can offer the Jaguars.

"He's going to have great speed like [Christian] McCaffery and he's going to have a view of run lanes, he understands where his entry point is," Miles said.

"If that's clean, he's taking it. If it's not, it's either bounce front side or bounce back side based on cues and style of play. He's going to be a guy that is physical, he's going to - if that ball breaks past the linebacker, he's going to find that safety and get him to say 'he's coming right at me' before he makes that move that gets him the opportunity to get seven points or six I should say. He's going to attack that secondary."

