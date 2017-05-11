Former Jaguars running back Denard Robinson will try out for the Chicago Bears

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 06: Running back Denard Robinson #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball during a NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 6, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery, 2015 Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery)

Former Jaguars running back Denard Robinson will audition for the Chicago Bears this weekend in hopes of being offered a contract.

Robinson will be among a handful of veteran players looking to latch onto the Bears' 90-man roster before the start of the next phase of organized team activities, according to multiple reports.

Robinson was unable to secure a deal in free agency. His contract with the Jaguars expired in March.

Robinson spent four seasons in Jacksonville after being selected in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The former Michigan quarterback was billed as an "offensive weapon" and eventually settled into a rotational running back role.

The Deerfield Beach native appeared in 55 games (13 starts) for the Jaguars. He produced 1,058 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also had 47 receptions for 310 yards.

Last July, Robinson drove a car into a retention pond near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Southside. He was not charged with a crime.

Robinson played out his final season in Jacksonville following the incident. He was held to just 20 carries for 66 rushing yards. He fumbled three times, despite the limited carries.

Robinson has the ability to return kickoffs, which may appeal to the Bears.

If Robinson were to earn a contract with the team, he would compete for playing time at running back with Jordan Howard, Ka'Deem Carey, Jeremy Langford, Tarik Cohen, Benny Cunningham and Joel Bouagnon.

He would also join former Jaguars teammates, cornerback Prince Amukamara and linebacker Dan Skuta, who both signed with Chicago earlier this offseason.

The Jaguars were unlikely to re-sign Robinson due to his issues with turnovers. Robinson fumbled eight times over the last three seasons and lost five of those loose balls.

The Jaguars selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick in last month's NFL Draft. Fournette is expected to be the featured back for the Jaguars.

The rookie will team with Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon to help improve the Jaguars' struggling running attack. Corey Grant, Tim Cook and I'Tavius Mathers will compete for playing time and roster spots.

Jacksonville will also employ a fullback this season. Veteran Tommy Bohanon and seventh-round pick Marquez Williams will compete for the role during training camp.

