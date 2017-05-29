Former Jaguars players on other NFL rosters: Cyprien, Joeckel among those playing elsewhere

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 22: Luke Joeckel #76 of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches the action from the sidelines during the preseason game against the at Ford Field on August 22, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Jaguars 13-12. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) (Photo: Leon Halip, 2014 Leon Halip)

With organized team activities (OTAs) under way, several former Jaguars are looking to win jobs elsewhere in the NFL.

Football fans are a nostalgic bunch and that's why we've compiled a list of former Jaguars on other teams' rosters.

Below you'll find former Jaguars on 27 different teams.

The Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams are the four teams without a Jacksonville alum in house.

* 2017 Regular Season Opponent

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans*

N/A

Indianapolis Colts*

QB Stephen Morris (2014-15)

Tennessee Titans*

SS Johnathan Cyprien (2013-16)

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos

RB Bernard Pierce (2015)

LB Brandon Marshall (2012)

Kansas City Chiefs

NT T.J. Barnes (2013, 2016 offseasons)

S Marqueston Huff (2016)

Los Angeles Chargers*

WR Dontrelle Inman (2011 offseason)

Oakland Raiders

FS Reggie Nelson (2007-09)

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

RB Joe Baynard (2015-16)

DE Ryan Davis (2012-15)

Miami Dolphins

RB Storm Johnson (2014)

TE Julius Thomas (2015-16)

OT Sam Young (2013-15)

DE Andre Branch (2012-15)

New England Patriots

N/A

New York Jets*

TE Braedon Bowman (2016 offseason)

OT Kelvin Beachum (2016)

LB Julian Stanford (2012)

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens*

N/A

Cincinnati Bengals*

DE Chris Smith (2014-16)

Cleveland Browns*

DE Tyrone Holmes (2016 offseason)

CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (2016 offseason)

CB Marcus Burley (2013)

LS Charley Hughlett (2014 offseason)

Pittsburgh Steelers*

DE Tyson Alualu (2010-16)

CB Mike Hilton (2016 offseason)

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

TE D.J. Tialavea (2014 offseason)

MLB LaRoy Reynolds (2013-15)

Carolina Panthers

OT Tyrus Thompson (2015 practice squad)

DT Eric Crume (2015 offseason)

DT Kyle Love (2013)

DT Toby Johnson (2015 practice squad)

New Orleans Saints

WR Rashad Lawrence (2015-16 practice squad)

TE Clay Harbor (2013-15)

OT Khalif Barnes (2005-08)

OT Bryce Harris (2016)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

P Bryan Anger (2012-15)

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals*

QB Blaine Gabbert (2011-13)

WR Brittan Golden (2012 offseason)

Los Angeles Rams*

N/A

San Francisco 49ers*

G Zane Beadles (2014-15)

Seattle Seahawks*

LB Arthur Brown (2016)

CB Demetrius McCray (2013-15)

OT Luke Joeckel (2013-16)

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

TE Connor Hamlett (2015 offseason)

OT Kadeem Edwards (2015-16 practice squad)

DT Richard Ash (2015-16)

LB John Lotulelei (2013-15)

New York Giants

LB J.T. Thomas (2013-14)

CB Antwon Valentino Blake (2012)

Philadelphia Eagles

C Stefen Wisniewski (2015)

CB Dwayne Gratz (2013-16)

Washington Redskins

DE Ziggy Hood (2014-15)

FS Will Blackmon (2013-14)

FS Josh Evans (2013-15)

FS Earl Wolff (2015)

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

TE Zach Miller (2009-12)

LB Dan Skuta (2015-16)

CB Prince Amukamara (2016)

SS Chris Prosinski (2011-14)

CB Rashaad Reynolds (2014-15 practice squad)

Detroit Lions

OT Arturo Uzdavinis (2016 practice squad)

LB Thurston Armbrister (2015)

FS Don Carey (2009-10)

P Kasey Redfern (2014, 2015 offseasons)

DT Jordan Hill (2016)

Green Bay Packers

LB Jordan Tripp (2015)

CB Davon House (2015-16)

Minnesota Vikings

OT Rashod Hill (2016)

P Ryan Quigley (2016 offseason)

