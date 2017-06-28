Former Jaguars players on CFL rosters include Tiquan Underwood, Tommie Campbell and more

MONTREAL, QC - JUNE 22: Wide receiver Tiquan Underwood #1 of the Montreal Alouettes greets the fans during the warmup prior to the CFL game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Percival Molson Stadium on June 22, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Alouettes defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 17-16. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)"n"n (Photo: Minas Panagiotakis, 2017 Minas Panagiotakis)

The Canadian Football League has served as a second (and sometimes final) chance for several former Jaguars players over the years. This year's CFL season kicked off last week and featured a handful of familiar names.

If you want to feed your football appetite while the Jaguars are on a leave of absence prior to training camp, you can check out this group of Jacksonville alumni scattered throughout the CFL.

*Six-Game Injured List

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

WR Kevin Elliot (2012)

DE John Chick (2011-2012)

Montreal Alouettes

WR Tiquan Underwood (2009-10)

Ottawa Redblacks

WR Greg Ellingson (2011 offseason)

WR Kenny Shaw (2014 offseason)*

C Tommie Draheim (2012 practice squad)*

Toronto Argonauts

DB Akwasi Owusu-Ansah (2011)

BC Lions

N/A

Calgary Stampeders

WR Jarrett Boykin (2012 offseason)

CB Tommie Campbell (2014-2015)

Edmonton Eskimos

OT Colin Kelly (2017 offseason)*

Saskatchewan Roughriders

RB Cameron Marshall (2016 offseason)

WR Chad Owens (2005-2006, 2007)*

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

QB Dan LeFevour (2011)

WR Clarence Denmark (2011-2012, also a Jacksonville native)

DT Drake Nevis (2013)

S T.J. Heath (2011)

LB Kyle Knox (2013)

