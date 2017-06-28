WTLV
Close

Former Jaguars players on CFL rosters include Tiquan Underwood, Tommie Campbell and more

Mike Kaye, WTLV 12:34 PM. EDT June 28, 2017

The Canadian Football League has served as a second (and sometimes final) chance for several former Jaguars players over the years. This year's CFL season kicked off last week and featured a handful of familiar names.

If you want to feed your football appetite while the Jaguars are on a leave of absence prior to training camp, you can check out this group of Jacksonville alumni scattered throughout the CFL.

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

*Six-Game Injured List

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

WR Kevin Elliot (2012)

DE John Chick (2011-2012)

 

Montreal Alouettes

WR Tiquan Underwood (2009-10)

 

Ottawa Redblacks

WR Greg Ellingson (2011 offseason)

WR Kenny Shaw (2014 offseason)*

C Tommie Draheim (2012 practice squad)*

 

Toronto Argonauts

DB Akwasi Owusu-Ansah (2011)

 

BC Lions

N/A

 

Calgary Stampeders

WR Jarrett Boykin (2012 offseason)

CB Tommie Campbell (2014-2015)

 

Edmonton Eskimos

OT Colin Kelly (2017 offseason)*

 

Saskatchewan Roughriders

RB Cameron Marshall (2016 offseason)

WR Chad Owens (2005-2006, 2007)*

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

QB Dan LeFevour (2011)

WR Clarence Denmark (2011-2012, also a Jacksonville native)

DT Drake Nevis (2013)

S T.J. Heath (2011)

LB Kyle Knox (2013)

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV

WTLV

Jaguars' returner jobs have plenty of potential suitors

WTLV

Jaguars' 53-man roster prediction: Pre-Training Camp Edition

WTLV

Jaguars Host 7 on 7 Passing Tournament

WTLV

Jaguars claim center Demetrius Rhaney, waive rookie lineman Parker Collins

WTLV

Jaguars to host 10 open training camp practices, including joint sessions with Buccaneers

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories