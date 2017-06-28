Former Jaguars players on CFL rosters include Tiquan Underwood, Tommie Campbell and more

The Canadian Football League has served as a second (and sometimes final) chance for several former Jaguars players over the years. This year's CFL season kicked off last week and featured a handful of familiar names.
If you want to feed your football appetite while the Jaguars are on a leave of absence prior to training camp, you can check out this group of Jacksonville alumni scattered throughout the CFL.
*Six-Game Injured List
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
WR Kevin Elliot (2012)
DE John Chick (2011-2012)
Montreal Alouettes
WR Tiquan Underwood (2009-10)
Ottawa Redblacks
WR Greg Ellingson (2011 offseason)
WR Kenny Shaw (2014 offseason)*
C Tommie Draheim (2012 practice squad)*
Toronto Argonauts
DB Akwasi Owusu-Ansah (2011)
BC Lions
N/A
Calgary Stampeders
WR Jarrett Boykin (2012 offseason)
CB Tommie Campbell (2014-2015)
Edmonton Eskimos
OT Colin Kelly (2017 offseason)*
Saskatchewan Roughriders
RB Cameron Marshall (2016 offseason)
WR Chad Owens (2005-2006, 2007)*
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
QB Dan LeFevour (2011)
WR Clarence Denmark (2011-2012, also a Jacksonville native)
DT Drake Nevis (2013)
S T.J. Heath (2011)
LB Kyle Knox (2013)
