Jaguars fans will wait a little while longer to have a representative in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The franchise's initial draft pick, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, was not voted into the 2017 Hall of Fame class on Saturday.

Boselli played seven seasons in Jacksonville and was selected to five Pro Bowls. He was also named a three-time first team All-Pro.

The Jaguars selected Boselli with second overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft. He started 90 games for Jacksonville from 1995-2001. His career was cut short due to a serious shoulder injury suffered during the 2001 season.

He was selected by the AFC South rival Houston Texans in the team's expansion draft in 2002. However, he never played a snap for the organization due to injuries. He retired after the 2002 season.

Boselli was the first Jaguars player to inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars in 2006. He was named to the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team and was voted the NFL Alumni Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1998.

In 2014, Boselli was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame due his stellar career at the University of Southern California.

Boselli still lives in the Jacksonville area with his wife, Angi, and their children.

The former lineman has been waiting to receive Hall of Fame nod for quite some time. First Coast News spoke with Boselli in November about the waiting game.

"It's something as an ex-player, you have no control over," Boselli said. "You're kind of just along for the ride at some level. I'm not going to play anymore football games and there are no more opportunities to show the player I was, so now it's in the hands of the voters."

Boselli's career was shorter than most candidates, which may have played into the long wait.

"I don't know what goes in it," Boselli said.

"Obviously because my career was cut short because of injuries, it's affected how I'm viewed possibly from a Hall of Fame standpoint. But there's nothing I can do about that. There were some great players during the era I played in - some of them are already in the hall of fame - and so it was a great time to be a left tackle or an offensive lineman, because there were so many good players at that time."

