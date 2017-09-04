Former Jaguars News: Brandon Allen claimed by the Rams, Hayes Pullard claimed by Chargers

Aug 31, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Brandon Allen (10) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

Two players cut by the Jaguars Sunday were claimed off waivers by other teams Monday.

Former third-string quarterback Brandon Allen was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams. Third-year linebacker Hayes Pullard was claimed by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Jaguars chose Allen in the sixth round of last year's draft. He spent his entire rookie season as a healthy inactive on the Jaguars' 53-man roster.

The Arkansas alum completed 38-of-58 passes for 516 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions during this past preseason. He made the team's initial 53-man roster Saturday but was cut to make room for waiver claims less than 24 hours later.

Pullard joined the Jaguars in 2015 after he was signed off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. In 24 regular season games with the Jaguars, Pullard produced 33 tackles. Before being waived on Sunday, Pullard was expected to be the backup middle linebacker.

Pullard played college football at USC, so this will be a homecoming for him. Former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley is currently the Chargers' defensive coordinator.

Tight end Neal Sterling and offensive tackle Jeremiah Poutasi were waived along with Allen and Pullard this weekend. Both went unclaimed on waivers and are now free agents.

