Jaguars News & Notes: New players with ties to the new regime, Williams joins unfortunate list

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 29: Stefan Charles #96 of the Buffalo Bills reacts following a sack on Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in the first half during the game at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) (Photo: Jared Wickerham, 2013 Getty Images)

New regimes like to bring in players with ties to the new coaching staff. Having players familiar with their philosophies and play-calling can help a lot, especially when it comes to installing the playbook.

This offseason, the Jaguars brought in five players with ties to the staff and front office.

Defensive tackle Stefan Charles played under Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone during his two-year tenure in Buffalo. The Canadian-born defensive lineman is set to backup starter Abry Jones at nose tackle this season.

Charles missed part of the offseason program due to an undisclosed injury. He has produced five career sacks and spent last season with the Detroit Lions.

Fellow defensive lineman Malliciah Goodman was a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2013. Before heading to the NFL, he played for Jaguars defensive line coach Marion Hobby at Clemson for two seasons. He spent the last four seasons with the Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.

The Jaguars claimed cornerback Taurean Nixon off waivers from the Denver Broncos in June. The former seventh-round pick spent two seasons with the Broncos working under special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis.

Defensive end Lerentee McCray, who was added in free agency, also played for DeCamillis in Denver. While McCray spent last season in Buffalo, he was a part of the Broncos' special teams unit that helped win a Super Bowl following the 2015 season.

Along with the coaching staff-linked players, fullback Tommy Bohanon has a background with John Idzik, who serves as the special assistant to general manager Dave Caldwell. Idzik spent a seventh-round pick on Bohanon in 2013. It was the first year of Idzik's New York Jets general manager tenure.

The majority of the offensive line has also been coached by Marrone for the last two seasons. The Jaguars quarterbacks have all been guided by offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Most of the defense already knows what to expect from defensive coordinator Todd Wash.

For a team with a new head coach and several new assistants, the Jaguars find themselves in an unusual situation for a first-year regime. Most of the players know what is expected of them by their new head coach.

That seems to be a positive as the Jaguars head into their first training camp under Marrone.

Jaguars have bad luck with rookie injuries

Seventh-round pick Marquez Williams is the latest Jaguars draft pick to deal with an offseason injury.

Williams was placed on the active physically unable to perform list on Wednesday. He joins an unfortunate string of draft picks who have dealt with an injury setback prior to training camp.

Last year's seventh-round pick Jonathan Woodard tore his Achilles during rookie minicamp. Former first-round pick Dante Fowler tore his ACL during the 2015 rookie minicamp.

The Jaguars have yet to address Williams' injury.

Former Jaguars without homes

As training camp gets underway, there are still several notable former Jaguars without jobs.

The Philadelphia Eagles released cornerback Dwayne Gratz on Sunday. He joins defensive end Jared Odrick, defensive tackles Sen'Derrick Marks and Roy Miller, running back Denard Robinson and wide receiver Bryan Walters in the free agent pool.

Walters was released by the Jaguars in June with an injury settlement after tearing his plantar fascia.

Marks and Miller were released in March. Miller recently worked out for the Miami Dolphins, a league source told First Coast News.

Odrick was released in February and worked out for the New England Patriots prior to the draft.

Robinson has yet to sign with a team since becoming a free agent in March. He has reportedly worked out for the New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

