First Coast News NFL Draft Tracker: Jags select RB Fournette, Camden County's Davis goes to Lions

Mike Kaye, WTLV 7:04 PM. EDT April 28, 2017

This year's NFL Draft is underway!

Below you'll find the latest picks for the Jacksonville Jaguars, local prospects and alumni of Florida State and Florida:

Jaguars

- The Jaguars selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

 

Remaining Jaguars Picks

Second Round: 35th overall

Third Round: 68th overall

Fourth Round: 110th overall

Fifth Round: 148th overall

Sixth Round: 187th overall

Seventh Round: 222nd overall, 240th overall

 

Local Prospects

- LB Jarrad Davis (Camden Co.) selected by the Detroit Lions with the 21st overall pick.

 

Florida Gators

- Davis was selected by the Lions

 

Florida State Seminoles

 

 

