First Coast News NFL Draft Tracker: Jags select RB Fournette, Camden County's Davis goes to Lions

This year's NFL Draft is underway!
Below you'll find the latest picks for the Jacksonville Jaguars, local prospects and alumni of Florida State and Florida:
Jaguars
- The Jaguars selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft.
FOR MORE LOCAL NFL DRAFT COVERAGE, DOWNLOAD THE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP
Remaining Jaguars Picks
Second Round: 35th overall
Third Round: 68th overall
Fourth Round: 110th overall
Fifth Round: 148th overall
Sixth Round: 187th overall
Seventh Round: 222nd overall, 240th overall
Local Prospects
- LB Jarrad Davis (Camden Co.) selected by the Detroit Lions with the 21st overall pick.
Florida Gators
- Davis was selected by the Lions
Florida State Seminoles
Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs