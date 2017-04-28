First Coast News NFL Draft Tracker: Jags select RB Fournette, Camden County's Davis goes to Lions

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: Leonard Fournette of LSU reacts after being picked #4 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

This year's NFL Draft is underway!

Below you'll find the latest picks for the Jacksonville Jaguars, local prospects and alumni of Florida State and Florida:

Jaguars

- The Jaguars selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Remaining Jaguars Picks

Second Round: 35th overall

Third Round: 68th overall

Fourth Round: 110th overall

Fifth Round: 148th overall

Sixth Round: 187th overall

Seventh Round: 222nd overall, 240th overall

Local Prospects

- LB Jarrad Davis (Camden Co.) selected by the Detroit Lions with the 21st overall pick.

Florida Gators

- Davis was selected by the Lions

Florida State Seminoles

