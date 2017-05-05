First Coast News agrees to multi-year deal with ESPN to simulcast Jaguars games

August 20, 2016: Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack (44) during the preseason game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Big Cats will play in primetime on ABC 25 this preseason.

First Coast News and ESPN have agreed on a multi-year deal that will allow ABC 25 (WJXX) to simulcast Jacksonville Jaguars games airing on the cable network.

This preseason, the Jaguars host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The game will simulcast locally on ABC 25.

